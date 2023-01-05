What's Hot

Politics
Federal Trade CommissionLina M. Khan

Federal Trade Commission Proposes Historic Ban On Noncompete Agreements

The agency said banning use of the clauses would raise wages for workers across the country.
Dave Jamieson

Labor Reporter, HuffPost

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan announced the proposed bar on noncompetes.
FTC Chair Lina M. Khan announced the proposed bar on noncompetes.
Tom Williams via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission issued a major proposal Thursday that would bar employers from using noncompete agreements to lock workers into their jobs and keep wages down.

Employees who sign noncompetes are forbidden from taking a job at a competing company for a certain period of time. The FTC said the agreements create an “unfair method of competition” for workers and therefore violate federal law.

Lina M. Khan, the commission’s chair, said in a statement that the freedom to jump ship to a different employer was at the “core” of economic liberty.

“Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand,” Khan said.

The agency estimates that a ban could increase wages for U.S. workers by as much as $300 billion per year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Dave Jamieson - Labor Reporter, HuffPost

Labor Reporter, HuffPost

