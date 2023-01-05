Federal Trade Commission Proposes Historic Ban On Noncompete Agreements

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan announced the proposed bar on noncompetes. Tom Williams via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission issued a major proposal Thursday that would bar employers from using noncompete agreements to lock workers into their jobs and keep wages down.

Employees who sign noncompetes are forbidden from taking a job at a competing company for a certain period of time. The FTC said the agreements create an “unfair method of competition” for workers and therefore violate federal law.

Lina M. Khan, the commission’s chair, said in a statement that the freedom to jump ship to a different employer was at the “core” of economic liberty.

“Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand,” Khan said.

The agency estimates that a ban could increase wages for U.S. workers by as much as $300 billion per year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.