Opponents of the deal say it would lead to higher prices for consumers and lower wages for workers.
Dave Jamieson
Labor Reporter, HuffPost

NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission sued Monday to block the $25 billion merger between grocery giants Albertsons and Kroger, calling the proposed deal anti-competitive.

The agency was joined by nine state attorneys general in the lawsuit, which adds further uncertainty to what would be the biggest grocery-industry merger in U.S. history. Both companies operate thousands of supermarkets across the country under a slew of brand names.

The FTC said combining the two companies under one roof would lead to higher prices for shoppers and lower wages for workers.

“Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today,” Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

