Capitol riot investigators just nabbed one of the ex-president’s men.

Federico Klein, a midlevel State Department aide under former President Donald Trump, was arrested in Virginia Thursday in connection with the siege, the FBI told Politico.

Klein, identified on video as struggling with officers and assaulting them with a stolen riot shield, was charged with unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, according to The New York Times.

He’s the first known member of the Trump administration to face criminal prosecution in the attack, ABC News reported. Hundreds of other pro-Trump extremists, including elected officials and those with military and law enforcement ties, also have been charged.

The insurrection to block the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory followed a Washington speech by Trump that fired up the mob with his incendiary lies about election fraud. Trump was impeached for inciting the riot, but the Senate failed to convict him.

The FBI asserted in court documents that a man identified as Klein in video “violently shoved the shield into an officer’s body in an attempt to breach the police line,” NBC News reported.

Klein worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign and was hired at the State Department days after Trump was sworn into office, according to the Times. He was assigned to the Bureau of Western Hemisphere at least for a time and held a Top Secret security clearance on Jan. 6, the day of the insurrection, according to outlets. He resigned Jan. 19.