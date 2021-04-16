Multiple People Shot At FedEx Warehouse In Indianapolis

Multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis late Thursday night, authorities confirmed.

Genea Cook, a public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said early Friday morning that authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they came into contact with an active shooter.

The gunman took his own life and Cook said there was no active threat to the community at this time.

It is unclear if any victims were killed in the attack.

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” Cook said. “We have others that have been transported to various hospitals throughout the area.”

Video footage showed a heavy police presence at the scene, and a major highway was temporarily closed near the building in both directions due to the response.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.