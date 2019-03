In what is arguably one of the greatest moments of life imitating art, Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to help improve the SAT score of her elder daughter. (Her husband, the actor William H. Macy, is not named in the indictment and has not been charged, People reports.) She allegedly gave the money to the Key Worldwide Foundation, which claimed to “provide educational and self-enrichment programs to disadvantaged youth.”

Alongside Huffman, there are more than 30 parents accused of involvement in the scheme to bribe entrance exam administrators, varsity coaches and administrators, according to federal prosecutors.

Who knew “Desperate Housewives” was so ... on the nose?