Felicity Huffman, 13 Others Agree To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal

The group of 13 parents agreed to plead guilty to “using bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to selective colleges and universities,” according to a Massachusetts Department of Justice press release. One college athletic coach also agreed to plead guilty on Monday.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”