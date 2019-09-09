'The View' Cast Agrees On One Thing: Felicity Huffman Deserves Jail Time

Felicity Huffman has managed to do the impossible: Get all the women on “The View” to agree on something.

Of course, that something is that the former “Desperate Housewives” cast member deserves jail time for her role in the sweeping U.S. college admissions bribery scam.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The actor is due to be sentenced next week, and prosecutors are recommending she spend a month in jail, in addition to paying a $20,000 fine and serving one year of probation.

Huffman’s attorneys are asking that the actor not serve any jail time, just one year of probation and 250 hours of community service as well as paying a $20,000 fine.

Sunny Hostin had problems with Huffman trying to weasel out of prison time.

“She’s arguing really that this is a victimless crime, and it isn’t,” Hostin said. “Because another kid didn’t get into that school. Her kid took a seat that another kid deserved, and that’s the problem.”

Joy Behar joined in on the beatdown, saying, “Let’s face it. [Huffman’s] rich, she’s entitled, and she tried to game the system. Them’s the facts.”

Meghan McCain had even harsher words for Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy.

She said the couple were “the poster children for everything people hate about white privilege,” and that Huffman “deserves to go to jail.”

After a round of applause, McCain added she thought Huffman should be sentenced “for a long period of time ― for over a month.”

You can see the whole exchange below.

FELICITY HUFFMAN’S CHEATING DEFENSE: Actress Felicity Huffman wrote a letter to the court in a bid to avoid prison time for her role in the college admission scandal. The co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/ZsYUNG6lGv pic.twitter.com/C6oZWdkbHr — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2019