See Felicity Huffman In Her Prison Uniform As William H. Macy Visits

Green is the new black for Felicity Huffman.

Images of the “Desperate Housewives” actor in her prison uniform emerged over the weekend as husband William H. Macy visited her at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. (See the video above.)

Huffman, 56, on Tuesday began serving her 14-day sentence after she pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT score.

The Oscar-nominated star, who is inmate No. 77806-112 for now, was seen walking the grounds of the minimum-security facility Saturday in a green button-down shirt and matching pants and baseball cap. She reportedly met with Macy and at least one of their daughters during the visit.

Huffman and “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin were among the prominent names in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli face far greater potential sentences for allegedly forking over $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into USC under the ruse of posing them as crew athletes. Both have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

Huffman is expected to be released on Oct. 27.