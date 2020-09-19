Felicity Jones Remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg As 'Beacon Of Light'

Felicity Jones paid tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday in a statement remembering the late Supreme Court associate justice as a “beacon of light.”

The English actor portrayed a young Ginsburg in the 2018 movie “On the Basis of Sex.” The film depicted Ginsburg’s time as a law student, the early days of her marriage to Martin Ginsburg (Armie Hammer) and her work on a groundbreaking gender discrimination case in 1972. The real Ginsburg made a cameo at the end of the movie.

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Felicity Jones (left) at a 2018 screening of "On the Basis of Sex." Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1977.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said, according to People. “She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply.”

The film’s director, Mimi Leder, honored Ginsburg with a post on Instagram.

“RBG I will never forget you,” Leder wrote. “Thank you for profoundly changing the world with your fiercely brilliant powerful mind, heart and soul! Your courage and bravery paved the way for us all. We will continue the fight in your name. Warrior!! Rest in Peace and Power my dear friend Madam Justice💔.”

The year 2018 saw the release not only of “On the Basis of Sex” but also “RBG,” a feature-length documentary about Ginsburg’s life. The co-directors of that film, Julie Cohen and Betsy West, tweeted photos of their time working with Ginsburg and said in a joint statement that they were “crushed” by the news of her death.