"Cinderella Liberator" by Rebecca Solnit

In Rebecca Solnit’s feminist reimagining of the classic “Cinderella” story, our glass-slippered heroine is something entirely different. Solnit, an author, historian and essayist, begins her tale with Ella’s very large foot fitting perfectly into the famed spare glass slipper, rather than a dainty, unrealistic size-five that readers may have expected. Solnit’s story is meant to shatter unattainable beauty standards along with the Disney princess damsel-in-distress tropes from classic fairytales to create a new version that doesn’t encourage little girls to be meek, dependent or base their worth on appearances and material possessions. This middle school-age chapter book also features illustrations from the late artist Arthur Rackham Strength to help narrate the themes of strength and self-reliance at the root of this story.



“Who better than renowned writer and activist Rebecca Solnit to reimagine classic fairytales like ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and ‘Cinderella’? These are fresh, hopeful and imaginative tales for modern girls.” — Strand