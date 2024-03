"You Are More Than Magic: The Black and Brown Girls' Guide to Finding Your Voice” by Minda Harts

CEO of The Memo and bestselling author Minda Harts knows it takes more than “magic” for Black and brown girls to succeed and thrive in a world deeply lacking representation and support. She believes their success is not magic or something that just happened but rather a culmination of effort, education, intelligence and strength. Her book, for young girls of color (adults will benefit from this work as well), is full of lived experience and advice to help readers navigate different stages of life and find success. Harts stresses the importance of finding your individual voice, explains how to “build your squad,” self-advocate and “lean into courage,” even when you might be the only person in the room who looks like you.“This book was created to be read by kids, their parents or by them together. #BlackGirlMagic is definitely a thing, but this book can help support girls of color when they aren’t feeling so magic. Harts covers coming of age, friendships, milestones, navigating the challenges and relishing the successes. It’s practical and accessible.” — Strand