HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Fenty Skin Rihanna's new skin care line, Fenty Skin, just dropped. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Rihanna’s new skin care line, Fenty Beauty, is finally here, and it’s the latest beauty brand to embrace gender-neutral skin care.

Those who’ve stepped into a Sephora or an Ulta know that makeup and skin care have traditionally been marketed to women. Luckily, the times are changing, and many personal care brands now embrace inclusive and gender-neutral products made for everyone.

“Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skin care – I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it,” Rihanna said in a press release.

You can get the three products in a starter set for $75 and refills of the moisturizer at $30 each.

All of the products in the new Fenty Skin collection are meant to be two-in-one, meaning that they have a dual purpose. The products feature clean, vegan, gluten- and oil-free formulas, the press release said.

The products have tropical and clean scents from ingredients such as cherries and coconut. Reviewers who got their hands on the line early expressed concern over the products’ fragrance because of sensitive skin issues.

Our advice? You know your skin better than anyone, so check the list of ingredients on each product before you buy to see whether it’ll work for you.

If you’re looking for greener beauty products — the beauty industry’s packaging can make for lots of plastic waste, after all — Fenty Skin is focused on being “Earth-conscious,” which means the brand is trying to use fewer boxes and more recycled materials in its packaging.