Ferrari Slams Into Lisa Vanderpump's Restaurant In Harsh Dose Of Reality

Lisa Vanderpump got all the drama she needed Sunday for an episode of her reality show “Vanderpump Rules.”

A Ferrari rammed through a glass door and into the patio of her restaurant Pump in West Hollywood, California, causing injuries to one person, KTLA reported.

The driver told police and Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, that he got cut off and swerved into the front patio area, TMZ noted. The Los Angeles County Fire department told KTLA that one person was taken to the hospital. Todd (see the video below) said it was a customer who had “minor cuts.”

Vanderpump became famous on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where the creation of the restaurant was featured, and now headlines “Vanderpump Rules,” which began airing in 2013. She had a funny take on the crash.

“We are not a Drive-Thru,” the British restaurateur wrote.

No. We are not a Drive-Thru. Thank God no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/CpZoT1AFuV — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2020

Breaking: A Ferrari was just driven into @LisaVanderpump’s restaurant PUMP in WeHo. No major injuries.



Photos courtesy of Advocate’s @DMArtavia pic.twitter.com/o27BWJC4hK — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) January 5, 2020

Vanderpump and Todd own dozens of restaurants, including some in their native London, the Los Angeles Times reported. Neither Vanderpump nor Todd was at the eatery when the crash happened. But Todd arrived at the scene afterward, telling TMZ, “accidents happen.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, the Times added.