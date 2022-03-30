Jury Gives $5.25M To Woman Impregnated By Fertility Doctor’s Sperm

Last month the Vermont Medical Practice Board permanently revoked Coates’ medical license. Coates, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the central Vermont area in the 1970s, is now retired.

Coates is also facing a second, similar lawsuit filed last year that remains pending in U.S. District Court in Vermont.

The original complaint says Coates agreed to inseminate Cheryl Rousseau with donor material from an unnamed medical student, who resembled Rousseau’s husband and had characteristics that she required.

Rousseau had wanted a child with her husband but he had a vasectomy that could not be reversed, according to the complaint.

Coates performed the artificial insemination but inserted his own genetic material, the lawsuit said.

The Rousseau lawsuit said they discovered what had happened when their now-grown daughter sought information about her biological father through DNA testing. The daughter determined Coates was her father, according to the lawsuit.