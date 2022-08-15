U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman dragged his Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz on Monday over a resurfaced video that shows Oz appearing to visit a grocery store as a penny-pinching common man with highbrow tastes.

The video, originally posted in April, shows Oz, who’s campaigning against Fetterman in Pennsylvania, walking through a store’s vegetable section to help his wife build “a crudité.”

Fetterman, whose campaign has worked to mock the former TV doctor as an out-of-touch celebrity, took a shot at his word selection while retweeting the video, helping it go viral.

“In PA we call this a ... veggie tray,” quipped Fetterman of his home state.

In PA we call this a... veggie tray https://t.co/nDp0Uw27zd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 15, 2022

Oz in the video proceeds toward a store shelf but appears to scramble the names of two supermarket stores, Redner’s and Wegmans, while telling viewers what store he’s at.

“Thought I’d do some grocery shopping, I’m at Wegner’s,” he says before picking up some broccoli, asparagus, and carrots totaling $10. He then grabs some $4 guacamole and a tub of fresh salsa that he says costs $6, though he appears to be quoting the price of bruschetta. The salsa is marked $5.

“Guys, that’s $20 for crudités and this doesn’t include the tequila. This is outrageous and we’ve got Joe Biden to thank for this,” he says, appearing to blame the president for inflation, which has been seen globally.

Fetterman and Oz have routinely traded barbs with one another on social media, with Oz on Monday releasing a campaign ad that features a bong emerging from Fetterman’s head.