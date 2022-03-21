Dog Is Dumped At North Carolina Shelter Because Owners Said It Might Be Gay

A dog in North Carolina is looking for a new home after his previous owners dumped him at an animal shelter because they said they feared he might be gay.

The reason? Fezco apparently humped another male dog, and the dog’s owners assumed the canine was a “gaynine” and didn’t want him around so they left him at the shelter.

Now the shelter wants to find Fezco a new home and says he likes people and other animals, according to a report Thursday on Charlotte CW affiliate WCCB.

Although Scientific American notes that homosexual behavior has been observed in more than 1,500 animal species, the ASPCA says that it’s common for dogs to mount and thrust against other animals, people and objects, including wadded-up blankets, dog beds and toys, as a form of masturbation or as a response to stress.