Dog Is Dumped At North Carolina Shelter Because Owners Said It Might Be Gay

Fezco is now looking for a new home after his previous owners said they freaked out after they saw him humping another male dog.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A dog in North Carolina is looking for a new home after his previous owners dumped him at an animal shelter because they said they feared he might be gay.

Fezco,” who is described as a 4- to 5-year-old dog of an unknown breed, was recently dropped off at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle.

The reason? Fezco apparently humped another male dog, and the dog’s owners assumed the canine was a “gaynine” and didn’t want him around so they left him at the shelter.

Now the shelter wants to find Fezco a new home and says he likes people and other animals, according to a report Thursday on Charlotte CW affiliate WCCB.

Although Scientific American notes that homosexual behavior has been observed in more than 1,500 animal species, the ASPCA says that it’s common for dogs to mount and thrust against other animals, people and objects, including wadded-up blankets, dog beds and toys, as a form of masturbation or as a response to stress.

HuffPost reached out to the shelter to find out if Fezco has been adopted, but no one immediately responded.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

