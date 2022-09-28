School field trips bring back fond memories for many. There was the excitement of a break from routine, the seriousness of choosing the right seat on the bus, the joy of browsing museum gift shops and so much more.
Parents, however, have a different relationship with the school field trip. In fact, many of them turn to Twitter to vent and share hilarious musings as they shell out extra money, pack the necessary supplies or even get roped into chaperoning groups of unruly children.
We’ve rounded up 32 funny tweets from parents about school field trips. Enjoy!
One minute you're excited that the kids are back in school and then 7 hours later you're reading about a field trip that costs $140— KJ (@IDontSpeakWhine) August 30, 2022
3 weeks ago: I'm going to chaperone the kindergarten field trip!— Wendy S. (@maughammom) April 22, 2016
Today: OH DEAR GOD I'M CHAPERONING THE KINDERGARTEN FIELD TRIP
*makes sure ALL the kids go to the bathroom before getting on the bus for the field trip— Northern Lights 🐸🐢🦎 (@PinkCamoTO) September 27, 2019
*forgets to go to the bathroom before getting on the bus
My 13yo had a field trip and needed a packed lunch but I only realized after he’d gotten to school. I offered to drop it off but he said no. I felt awful thinking of him being hungry but when he got home he said he’d rather be hungry than have me show up with his lunch. So… yay?— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) June 15, 2022
Deodorant was the only item labeled IMPORTANT on the packing list for my daughter’s camping field trip— NatashaAnn (@looksliketuttut) February 12, 2020
If that doesn’t sum up 3 days in the woods with 200 5th graders I don’t know what does
My kid got lost on a virtual field trip to the Natural History Museum because she was looking for the gift shop— Molly Erdman (@erdmanmolly) January 25, 2021
The teachers and other parents on this field trip are looking at me like they’ve never seen a chaperone order a beer at lunch before.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) March 18, 2022
my favorite memory from this past school year was being a chaperone where i learned 9 year olds ask the most in-depth questions:— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) June 16, 2022
-can we get ice cream?
-can we go to the gift shop?
-can we ride the train again?
-can we go home yet?
-now is it ice cream time?
My 6th grader is going indoor skydiving for a class field trip. Is his school being run by producers from "The Bachelor" now?— Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) January 7, 2014
7-year-old: I'm so excited for my field trip today.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 6, 2022
Me: Where are you going?
7: It doesn't matter. It's not at school.
Field-trip with my son's school today. Im more excited than all of his classmates. Imma be hella learning museum . Got my packed lunchable.— Deorro (@Deorro) January 23, 2015
IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE FOR EVERYONE, DON'T BRING ANY AT ALL" I scream-sob to the mom who remembered to stop for coffee before the field trip.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 23, 2017
Yes, I lost a kid while chaperoning my son's field trip, but to my credit, it wasn't the one who asked me if I was pregnant.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) May 17, 2017
SON: If an aquarium has glass doors as soon as they close you become part of the exhibit and can charge people to look at you.— The Dad (@thedad) August 18, 2020
ME: I don’t think you’re learning the right things from field trips.
"To make him more popular with the ladies" is, apparently, the wrong thing to say when your child's field trip leader asks "Does anyone know why the lizard has a forked tongue?"— Northern Lights 🐸🐢🦎 (@PinkCamoTO) December 1, 2021
After taking 90 7-year-olds on a field trip to the Natural History Museum, I realized their favorite exhibit was "Elevator Buttons."— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 14, 2013
"Yeah, monkeys ARE cute if you like creepy imitation-people that eat faces."— Ally (@TragicAllyHere) May 4, 2016
I'm banned from chaperoning zoo fieldtrips now. *darn*
I'm at the point in my life where using physical money is a weird and unpleasant experience.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) April 12, 2022
My daughter needs exactly $7 in cash for a school field trip, and I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the number of steps I'll have to go through to get a five and two ones.
*saying goodbye after class trip*— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) December 6, 2018
9yo: “I’m happy you came today...”
Me: “Aww me too, bud. I had a lot—“
9yo: “...cause now you won’t need to ask me a million annoying questions about what it was like”
7-year-old: Can I go on a choir field trip?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 11, 2017
Me: What does it cost?
7: Only money.
Well, that settles it.
I'd be willing to drive on more field trips if I didn't have to take any of these kids in my car.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 20, 2015
The ONE time I actually want to say "duck", damn you autocorrect!— Marl (@Marlebean) March 21, 2014
"Sorry again! I'd love to join the preschool field trip to the DUCK pond"
Accompanied 45 2nd graders on a field trip in an actual field. Hiked 5 miles in blazing sun. Got a thorn in my side, literally.— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) May 2, 2019
When cute little Kenny Sanchez crumpled in a heap & began crying, “I just want to go home & take a nap!” all I could do was hold him & say, “SHUT UP.”
[field trip]— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 2, 2017
Teacher: Get on the bus we're late & you are a chaperone.
Me: [holding a 3 foot pixie stix] Did you know there was a gift shop?
My son is going on a 4-day field trip with his class. In other words, I paid $435 for peace & quiet.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) October 15, 2015
Totally worth it.
I laugh every time I sign up to chaperone something because it's so fucking bizarre that I'm a grown up.— Abhorrent Housewife (@abhorrent_wife) October 19, 2012
Today I went on a trip with my 10yo’s class and he started getting sassy with me to show off in front of his friends and so I threatened to hug and kiss him and he stopped right away and the fact that I can now use affection as a threat makes me feel unstoppable.— Snarky Mommy (@SnarkyMommy78) January 3, 2020
WHERE MY BITCHES AT?!!!— Stephanie Jankowski (@CrazyExhaustion) January 14, 2016
is apparently not how we should round up the Kindergartners on this field trip.
I took today off to chaperone my son's kindergarten field trip to the zoo.— The Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) May 31, 2022
Me: "Are you excited for today, bud?"
Tommy: "I'm excited for the zoo. I'm not excited that you're going to cringe me in front of my friends because you're old and you think you're funny."
Giving up your time to chaperone a field trip= 4 hours. Finding out your kid is not the worst behaved in class= priceless.— Jen (@TheNextMartha) October 17, 2012
Only the kids get to make bracelets?— Northern Lights 🐸🐢🦎 (@PinkCamoTO) October 13, 2016
I call bullshit on this field trip.
Chaperoned a kindergarten field trip. I even learned a few things. Example: kindergarten teachers should be paid 10 million dollars a year.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) October 3, 2015