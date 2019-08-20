6 NRA Board Members Have Now Jumped From Sinking Ship

“Instead, we have been stonewalled, accused of disloyalty, stripped of committee assignments and denied effective counsel necessary to properly discharge our responsibilities as Board members,” the three wrote in a statement.

Weeks later, professional sport shooter Julie Golob also resigned, The Washington Post reported. The group’s second in command, Chris Cox, also resigned back in June following a lawsuit alleging he played a role in the attempt to oust LaPierre.

Also in August, a document obtained by The Wall Street Journal revealed LaPierre was close to getting $6.5 million from the NRA’s funds to buy himself a mansion. The reasoning, according to the document, was to provide safety to LaPierre following last year’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

But never mind the infighting. The real threat to the gun group will likely come from Washington, D.C., and New York’s attorney generals, who have both served subpoenas demanding financial records from the group that could lead to the loss of its tax-exempt status. Should that happen, the NRA may have to resort to its favored solution for getting through difficult times: thoughts and prayers.

This story has been updated to include the departures of Craig Morgan and David Lehman.