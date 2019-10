NOW PLAYING

Fighting Isolation and Homophobia, A Drop-In Center Opens Its Doors To Jewish Queer Youth

Social worker Mordechai Levovitz says there’s a hidden emergency in New York City’s Orthodox and Ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, where up to 75 percent of the LGBTQ teens he’s spoken to have reported suicidality. Levovitz is at the helm of a nonprofit called Jewish Queer Youth, where his staff takes phone calls from teens and opens the doors at their drop-in center every Thursday evening.