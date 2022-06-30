Kill The Filibuster To Save The Planet, Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

“And if the filibuster gets in the way — it’s like voting rights — we should be requiring an exception to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision,” he said.

Biden’s push for voting rights legislation this year fell flat despite his push for a similar filibuster carveout, however. Two conservative Democrats, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.), joined Republicans to prevent changing the Senate rules.