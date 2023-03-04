Filmmakers, Actors And Friends Pay Tribute To Tom Sizemore

Directors, actors, friends and fans are paying tribute to Tom Sizemore on social media in the wake of the star’s death Friday following a brain aneurysm last month.

His massive talent was clear in films like “Heat” (1995) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), and while Sizemore stole the show with even minor parts in movies like “Point Break” (1991) and “Enemy of the State” (1998), he was plagued off-screen by addiction.

“In 2015 Sizemore read ... [actor Eric Bogosian’s] part at a table reading for Gems,” tweeted filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, referring to their film “Uncut Gems” (2019). “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP.”

Sizemore held his own opposite screen titans such as Robert De Niro and left memorable marks in cult classics and Oscar-winning films alike. His star faded at the turn of the millennium, however, as substance abuse issues and convictions overshadowed his career.

Tom Sizemore died Friday after suffering a stroke-induced brain aneurysm last month that left him in a coma. Victoria Will/Invision/Associated Press

The native Detroiter experienced a stroke-induced brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 that left him in a coma. With the staff at a Los Angeles-area hospital determining there was no chance for recovery, Sizemore’s family had been weighing an “end of life” decision — until Friday evening.

Sizemore was 61 years old.

“Jeezuz. Tommy Sizemore.. Gone,” tweeted actor Kim Coates. “We’d done a few pictures together. So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy.”

The Safdies and Coates weren’t the only ones who took to social media in remembrance. They were joined overnight by other friends, filmmakers and more who honored his legacy, sharing treasured memories and their favorite Sizemore films.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

“You know for me, the action is the juice.” Wishing Tom Sizemore the peace and rest that was so elusive for him on this Earth. pic.twitter.com/6KUr0Y08hR — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) March 4, 2023

You were one crazy motherf&ucker, Tom Sizemore. We were rehabmates, housemates, and even roommates for a period of time. One of the biggest hearts—and kindest souls ever (total opposite of his bad ass characters). I’m sorry we lost touch over the years. And I’m reminiscing about… https://t.co/6yawfAVsXJ — Ryan Hampton (@RyanForRecovery) March 4, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of Tom Sizemore. He was a great talent who could take a rather simple role and elevate it to an unforgettable character. So many to mention. His body of work will remain one of the best in the industry.#RIPTomSizemore https://t.co/y5hoUUoJzf — Brian O'Halloran (@BrianCOHalloran) March 4, 2023

You were an incredible actor RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/eeqgGlLvB5 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) March 4, 2023

A core movie memory: My mom and I in the mall when I was a kid, deciding we were in the mood for a movie, and picking Heart and Souls off the marquee, an absolute charmer that made us both cry and how I’ll always remember Tom Sizemore. pic.twitter.com/Xjl89cUCDb — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) March 4, 2023