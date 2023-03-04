Filmmakers, Actors And Friends Pay Tribute To Tom Sizemore

Directors, actors, friends and fans are paying tribute to Tom Sizemore on social media in the wake of the star’s death Friday following a brain aneurysm last month.
His massive talent was clear in films like “Heat” (1995) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), and while Sizemore stole the show with even minor parts in movies like “Point Break” (1991) and “Enemy of the State” (1998), he was plagued off-screen by addiction.
“In 2015 Sizemore read ... [actor Eric Bogosian’s] part at a table reading for Gems,” tweeted filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, referring to their film “Uncut Gems” (2019). “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP.”
Sizemore held his own opposite screen titans such as Robert De Niro and left memorable marks in cult classics and Oscar-winning films alike. His star faded at the turn of the millennium, however, as substance abuse issues and convictions overshadowed his career.
The native Detroiter experienced a stroke-induced brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 that left him in a coma. With the staff at a Los Angeles-area hospital determining there was no chance for recovery, Sizemore’s family had been weighing an “end of life” decision — until Friday evening.
Sizemore was 61 years old.
“Jeezuz. Tommy Sizemore.. Gone,” tweeted actor Kim Coates. “We’d done a few pictures together. So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy.”
The Safdies and Coates weren’t the only ones who took to social media in remembrance. They were joined overnight by other friends, filmmakers and more who honored his legacy, sharing treasured memories and their favorite Sizemore films.
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.