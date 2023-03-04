What's Hot

GOP Utah Governor Says He Plans To Sign Abortion Clinic Ban

Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' Actor, Dies At 61

Tessa Thompson Drops Her Thoughts On Her First-Ever Plate Of Scrambled Eggs

Pompeo, Haley Take Veiled Jabs At Trump In CPAC Remarks

Jimmy Fallon Points Out ‘Weird' Thing About Trump’s Name-Calling Of Ron DeSantis

At Least 10 Dead After Huge Storm System Sweeps South, Midwest

NASCAR Star Chase Elliott Undergoes Surgery After Snowboard Accident

Philippine Governor, 5 Others Killed By Gunmen In Attack

Shania Twain Shares Update On Ex And Former BFF: ‘Everyone Gets What They Deserve’

Gen Z ‘Jeopardy’ Player Makes Viewers Feel Old When She Shares ‘Obsolete’ Hobby

A Long-Shot Presidential Candidate Is Trying To Take Over CPAC

Ticket Sales For Paris 2024 Olympic Games Get Off To Rocky Start

Entertainment obituarytributetom sizemore

Filmmakers, Actors And Friends Pay Tribute To Tom Sizemore

The Safdie brothers and Kim Coates were joined by countless others who shared memories of the late star online.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Directors, actors, friends and fans are paying tribute to Tom Sizemore on social media in the wake of the star’s death Friday following a brain aneurysm last month.

His massive talent was clear in films like “Heat” (1995) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), and while Sizemore stole the show with even minor parts in movies like “Point Break” (1991) and “Enemy of the State” (1998), he was plagued off-screen by addiction.

“In 2015 Sizemore read ... [actor Eric Bogosian’s] part at a table reading for Gems,” tweeted filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, referring to their film “Uncut Gems” (2019). “He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP.”

Sizemore held his own opposite screen titans such as Robert De Niro and left memorable marks in cult classics and Oscar-winning films alike. His star faded at the turn of the millennium, however, as substance abuse issues and convictions overshadowed his career.

Tom Sizemore died Friday after suffering a stroke-induced brain aneurysm last month that left him in a coma.
Tom Sizemore died Friday after suffering a stroke-induced brain aneurysm last month that left him in a coma.
Victoria Will/Invision/Associated Press

The native Detroiter experienced a stroke-induced brain aneurysm on Feb. 18 that left him in a coma. With the staff at a Los Angeles-area hospital determining there was no chance for recovery, Sizemore’s family had been weighing an “end of life” decision — until Friday evening.

Sizemore was 61 years old.

“Jeezuz. Tommy Sizemore.. Gone,” tweeted actor Kim Coates. “We’d done a few pictures together. So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy.”

The Safdies and Coates weren’t the only ones who took to social media in remembrance. They were joined overnight by other friends, filmmakers and more who honored his legacy, sharing treasured memories and their favorite Sizemore films.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community