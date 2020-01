#FilmsForRepublicans trended on Twitter overnight Friday as users reimagined names of movies to take aim at President Donald Trump and members of the GOP.

The hashtag game, started by the @WildBunchTagz account, inspired dozens of scathing suggestions such as “Honey, I Caged The Kids” and “Minority Free Report.”

Check out more responses below:

You’ve Got White Males #FilmsForRepublicans — Nancy Giles (@nancygilesnyc) January 11, 2020

Once Upon A Crime In The West Wing



#FilmsForRepublicans — Craig Shoemaker (@thelovemaster) January 11, 2020

A Few Not so Good Men.#FilmsForRepublicans — marilyn🇯🇲❤️🌴😎🍸☕️🌊💙 (@worldofmarilyn) January 10, 2020

Die Hard Because You Don't Have Access to Healthcare #FilmsForRepublicans pic.twitter.com/BN52cygTlK — E.B. (@busybeeson) January 11, 2020

The Birthers of a Nation #FilmsForRepublicans — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 11, 2020

3 Men Force You to Have a Baby #FilmsForRepublicans pic.twitter.com/820VHqJvE6 — Liberty (@LibertySJustice) January 11, 2020

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close-Minded #FilmsForRepublicans — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) January 11, 2020