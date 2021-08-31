Final 'No Time To Die' Trailer Bids Farewell To Daniel Craig's Bond

James Bond’s most difficult mission yet? Sticking to a release date.

As one of the first major feature films to be pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “No Time to Die,” which will be Daniel Craig’s final outing in the franchise, has been tinkered with more than any gadget Q could whip up for the beloved super-spy.

But the film is set to finally (optimistically?) hit theaters in October, which means it’s time to ready ourselves for Craig’s swan song in the much-delayed 25th film of the 007 series.

The final trailer for the film, released on Tuesday, begins with flashes of the actor’s most memorable moments during his time as the secret agent ― shockingly his emergence from the sea in tiny blue swim trunks was not included.

All of his trouble in the previous four films have led him to this: a face-off with a new villain, Safin, played by “Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek, who threatens his blossoming and uncharacteristically committed relationship with Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, who was first introduced in 2015’s “Spectre.”

Before long we see Bond do what Bond does best ― outwitting, out-brooding and outdoing his enemies in spectacular fashion. This time around, he has a little help from friends, including a fight-ready CIA agent (Ana de Armas) and a “new double 0” operative (Lashana Lynch).

Ahead of the film’s release, “Being James Bond,” a new documentary about Craig’s 15-year tenure playing the iconic character, will whet fan’s appetites. The 45-minute film takes viewers behind the scenes of each of the actor’s Bond films and explores his evolution as an action star.

“My world had turned upside down,” Craig says in the trailer. “But I’m incredibly proud and incredibly fortunate to do this.”

“No Time to Die” is set to hit theaters on Oct. 8.