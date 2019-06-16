Mom Uses App To Locate Daughter Trapped In Mountainside Car Crash

hocus-focus via Getty Images Apple's Find My Friends app helped a North Carolina mother track down her missing 17-year-old daughter who had lost control of her vehicle and drove into a ravine.

A North Carolina mother is crediting a phone app for helping her find and rescue her missing teenage daughter who was trapped in a ravine after a death-defying car crash.

“Several have asked me what happened to Macy Smith. A miracle. And we are celebrating every minute and every milestone,” Macy’s mom, Catrina Cramer Alexander, posted on Facebook on June 9.

The Mount Airy mom recently shared her story with local media about using Apple’s Find My Friends app to track down her daughter after the 17-year-old missed her curfew on June 7 and didn’t respond to calls or texts.

“The lack of response was out of character for her,” Alexander told Greensboro station WFMY-TV.

When she pulled up her daughter’s location on the app, she noticed that it had been in the same place for “far too long,” so she went looking for her.

“I can’t explain watching the GPS on my phone with my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks,” she recalled.

Her daughter’s vehicle had hydroplaned off a road and tumbled down a 25-foot embankment on Pilot Mountain, she said. Photos of the wreckage shared on Facebook show the white sedan completely mangled.

Macy was found inside with an arm pinned between the car and the ground. She was unable to locate her phone from her position but said she found her Bible, which she said she held onto as she “prayed harder than I have ever prayed before,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I will never forget the sound of my family calling out my name when they found me,” she added.

Macy suffered a fractured neck and nerve damage in her arm that she said she’s lost feeling in. She shared a video of her moving her fingers, an especially meaningful gesture for her because she had been told that she may lose them.

“This is so amazing and truly a work of God,” she wrote.