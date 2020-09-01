HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s almost time to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall. But before giving our fond farewells, we’re bringing back “Top Shopped,” our guide to what HuffPost readers buy each month.
This time around, we’re checking out what readers added to their carts in August.
If July was about “camp quarantine,” with readers flocking to a portable speaker from Amazon, a pair of ’90s-inspired platform sandals and this anti-blister balm for hot days, then August was more about prepping before the change in seasons. It’s a fitting “see ya” to the summer.
In August, our loyal readers turned to a floating desk that won’t take up too much space, kid-friendly meal kits for weekday dinners and a storage bench to get rid of clutter once and for all.
Below, you’ll find the things HuffPost readers bought this month. You can see what readers couldn’t get enough of in July and June, too. Of course, we’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” this month as well, so check back soon.
Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of in August: