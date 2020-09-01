HuffPost Finds

Here's What HuffPost Readers Couldn't Get Enough Of In August

Including a kid-friendly meal kit for families, a glamorous gold bed and art from a Black artist to watch.

A pair of leggings to "live in," art from a Black artist to watch, a hot and cold blender — these were a few of HuffPost readers’ favorite things in August.

It’s almost time to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall. But before giving our fond farewells, we’re bringing back “Top Shopped,” our guide to what HuffPost readers buy each month.

This time around, we’re checking out what readers added to their carts in August.

If July was about “camp quarantine,” with readers flocking to a portable speaker from Amazon, a pair of ’90s-inspired platform sandals and this anti-blister balm for hot days, then August was more about prepping before the change in seasons. It’s a fitting “see ya” to the summer.

In August, our loyal readers turned to a floating desk that won’t take up too much space, kid-friendly meal kits for weekday dinners and a storage bench to get rid of clutter once and for all.

Below, you’ll find the things HuffPost readers bought this month. You can see what readers couldn’t get enough of in July and June, too. Of course, we’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” this month as well, so check back soon.

Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of in August:

1
A bug spray that's a natural choice
Amazon
This DEET-free insect repellent has made it to our "top shopped" list for the second time this summer. Summer might be coming to a close, but the heat doesn't seem like it's going away anytime soon. This natural bug spray is just a natural choice for some fun in the sun.

Find the set of two for $19 at Amazon.
2
A pair of leggings to "live in"
Nordstrom
This month was all about Nordstrom's annual Anniversary Sale, the company's biggest sale every year. One of the most popular items on sale was Zella's Live In High Waist Leggings, which have nearly 7,000 reviews. They're an affordable alternative to Spanx or Lululemon.

Find them for $59 at Nordstrom.
3
A storage bench to help declutter your space
Wayfair
One of our shopping editors spotted a Wayfair sale earlier this month that was perfect for first-time homeowners. And she picked out this storage bench that'll be perfect for the foot of your bed or in your living room so you can stay organized. Plus, it's even cheaper now.

Find it for $92 at Wayfair.
4
A personalized necklace that looks just like Michelle Obama's
GracePersonalized / Etsy
The former first lady wore a $295 "VOTE" necklace during her speech at the Democratic National Convention earlier this month. It sure made a statement, but it's a pricier pick. Ine of our shopping editors searched for affordable alternatives, like this option for under $50.

Find it for $41 at Etsy.
5
A floating desk that won't take up too much space
AllModern
If you've been working from home these last few months, you'll feel like this is an understatement: It's hard. And the last thing you want is a desk that'll take up too much room and give you a backache at the end of the day. Luckily, we've spotted lots of desks for small spaces, including this floating desk that readers have bought for their home offices.

Find it for $111 at AllModern.
6
A lightweight vacuum that leaves others in the dust
Amazon
ICYMI: Amazon's having a Big Summer Sale, with lots of home items up to 50% off. And we spotted this Hoover vacuum marked down from $180 to just under $100. This little cordless vacuum is perfect for small spaces. Readers really snagged this deal (which is still live, BTW).

Find it for $100 at Amazon.
7
A meal kit for families with picky eaters
Dinnerly
With back-to-school season in full swing, families might be looking for meal kits that'll make weekday dinners easy (without using too many dishes). That's why we went on the hunt for kid-friendly meal kits. Dinnerly, one of the more affordable options, really resonated with readers.

Check out what's for dinner at Dinnerly's.
8
A hot and cold blender for smoothies and soups
Amazon
This is another deal we peeped at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. This blender was a hit with readers, especially since it can handle the heat and the cold — you can make margaritas and dips with this all-in-one product. You can still get this deal while it's hot.

Find it for $90 at Amazon.
9
A pair of editor-approved prescription sunglasses
EyeBuyDirect
One of our shopping editors included these prescription sunglasses among her best quarantine buys. The tortoiseshell shade she got is out of stock, but you can still snag them in black, purple and floral.

Find them starting for $25 at EyeBuyDirect.
10
Art from a Black artist who's one to watch
Morgan Harper Nichols / Society6
In June, we talked to art experts about Black artists to watch on Etsy, Society6 and Saatchi Art. It's always important to support Black-owned businesses. One of the artists that the experts recommended was Morgan Harper Nichols, whose art uses softer shades.

Find this print starting at $19 and Nichols' artwork at Society6.
11
An affordable cotton face mask for running errands
Amazon
Face masks are just a part of our daily routines nowadays, and you might be looking to stock up on some so you have around. This month, we searched for the best breathable masks for exercising and absolute prettiest masks out there. This cotton face mask, which has an adjustable nose bridge wire, was popular among readers in August.

Find it for $10 at Amazon.
12
A set of fruity and floral candles
Nordstrom
There was plenty of work-from-home essentials hiding at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, including this set of five mini candles that you can burn when you're feeling burned out. The notes of these candles include Peruvian limes and peaches.

Find the set for $34 at Nordstrom.
13
A gold bed for some shuteye
Wayfair
In our guide to our favorite quarantine purchases so far, I included this gold bed frame that looked glamorous, was easy to put together and gave me much-needed rest. We were even inspired to find the best gold bed frames on the internet. And readers couldn't get enough of it this month.

Find it starting at $180 at Wayfair.
14
An adult toy for some personal time
Amazon
Look, in our age of social distancing, you've got to find satisfaction however you can. That's why, back in May, our shopping editors created the ultimate guide to the best adult toys according to zealous reviewers. And this "Satisfyer" (yes, that says it all!) reemerged as a fan favorite this month.

Find it for $40 at Amazon. Keep in mind it's on backorder until Oct. 3.
15
A mini handheld fan for sweaty days and nights
Amazon
If there's one thing you can always expect from the summer, it's sweat. So you might be looking for things that'll take the heat off. Our summer-averse writer (ahem, me) swears by this cooling stick. And another of shopping editors was introduced to this mini handheld fan by a friend. Lots of readers snagged this fan that's under $20.

Find it for $14 at Amazon.
