HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
It’s the end of the month, so it’s time for our series “Top Shopped,” where we find out what HuffPost readers bought throughout the month. This time around, we’re checking out what readers added to their carts in June.
If May was all about a comforter that’s like a cloud, bouquets of fresh flowers and affordable packs of face masks, then June was about seeing the great outdoors from a distance — a natural bug spray recommended by Consumer Reports and bike shorts with pockets for a run were among the fan favorites for this month.
Readers also couldn’t get enough of office chairs that are supportive and still stylish, like this sleek faux leather one with and gold arms and legs and another with a velvet seat that definitely looks luxurious.
Below, you can check out some of what HuffPost readers bought this month. Of course, we’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” next month, too.
Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of in June: