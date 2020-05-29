HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost A break from cooking in, a comforter that's like a cloud, fresh flowers — these were a few of HuffPost readers’ favorite things in May.

Before we say goodbye to May and welcome summer, it’s time to reflect on what HuffPost readers shopped for this month.

Readers also couldn’t get enough of new bedding, including a weighted comforter from Brooklinen and another one from Buffy with almost 20,000 reviews.

The HuffPost Finds team has been keeping an eye on what catches readers’ attention. Below, you can check out some of what HuffPost readers bought this month.