Is it just us or did November fly by for you, too? Before you rip November off completely from your calendars, we’re bringing back one of our favorite series: “Top Shopped,” in which we see what HuffPost readers added to their carts throughout the month.
November was a busy month for the shopping editors at HuffPost Finds, since, well, everyone was having a sale. This edition of “Top Shopped” is coming to you a little later that usual — usually, we save it for the very end of the month but since Cyber Week was right up until Nov. 30, we waited to bring you November’s series.
So, without further adieu, let’s get into what readers bought in November. This month, readers really splurged on themselves (you deserve it after this unusual year!), buying high-ticket items that are normally pretty pricey including Parachute pillowcases, Dyson vacuums and Le Creuset cookware.
Below, you’ll find the things HuffPost readers bought this month. If you’re wondering, here’s what readers couldn’t get enough of in October and September. Of course, we’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” in December so check back soon.
Take a look at November’s “Top Shopped”:
1
The Always Pan that's taken over the internet
Our Place
For Black Friday, Our Place's Always Pan dropped its price tag to just $95. It's a deal too good to pass up (and one readers couldn't resist), especially since this pan can do just about anything from boiling to braising. While it may no longer be on sale, you still might want to try out this famous pan for yourself to see what all the hype was about. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
2
A slime gel that can actually clean just about anything
Lots of us are turning to TV to get through these unusual times. So it's no surprise that readers tuned into this deal: The Fire TV Stick 4K is 40% off right now (yes, even past Black Friday!). It's probably the most popular Fire TV Stick since you can stream in 4K and has access to features like Dolby Vision. And of course, the streaming stick allows you to watch tons of episodes and movies. Find it for $30 at Amazon.
These stretch lids have been popular in the past and they've become a top item once again in November. For leftovers or half a lime, these silicone covers can replace all those lids you've lost over the years. The set even includes smaller caps to put over wine, beer and soda bottles. Find the set for $8 at Amazon. Here's the other top-rated stretch lid set that's been especially popular with readers this month, too.
15
A Dutch oven that's much more cheaper than Le Creuset
A spice rack organizer for your cumin and cinnamon
Amazon
If you tend to use tons of spices in your cooking, you can turn to this reader favorite. This spice rack organizer holds up to 40 pounds' worth of things and has a non-slip surface. The one set includes two shelves. Find it for $28 at Amazon.
A Philips electric toothbrush for those pearly whites
Amazon
Remember to floss. This Philips electric toothbrush was a popular choice in November for those tired of brushing the old-fashioned way. It comes with a pressure sensor to let you know when you're being too hard on your teeth and two minute timer to make sure your pearly whites stay white. Find it on sale for $40 at Amazon.