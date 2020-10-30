For our readers, this month was all about beauty finds to make their hair care, skin care and makeup routines a little easier. Among the best buys of the month were a mascara for long lashes, a perfume sampler set that would be a great gift for a Sephora stan and a vitamin C serum that one of our editors added to her cart. Even the hottest blow-drying brush on the internet, the Revlon One-Step, made an appearance.
Below, you’ll find the things HuffPost readers bought this month. If you’re wondering, here’s what readers couldn’t get enough of in September and August. We’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” in November, too, so check back soon.
1
A perfume sampler set that would make any beauty lover blush
Sephora
The holiday season won't be here for weeks, but it's probably a good idea to stock up on gifts ahead of time to make sure they arrive in time. Sephora's holiday gift sets officially dropped at the end of September, but this perfume sampler was a popular choice this month. It has samples from Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Prada and more. And with this price tag, it's sure to sell out soon. Find it for $68 at Sephora.
2
A desk that'll save you some space
West Elm
If you don't have much room for your home office, turn to a desk that can fit all your essentials without taking up the whole wall. This desk was a favorite with readers, especially since it's meant to be mini. It comes in three different finishes to choose from. Find it for $399 at West Elm.
3
An Instant Pot that can pretty much do it all
Amazon
As always, Instant Pots were a big-ticket item on Prime Day. This Instant Pot multicooker was a popular choice. It's a pressure cooker and air fryer — plus, it can do everything from baking to broiling. Find it for $180 at Amazon.
4
A pair of jeans, even though sweatpants reign supreme
This mascara is a fan favorite, with over 27,000 reviews on Amazon alone. It's meant to give you the full lashes you want without the clumps. And readers really couldn't get enough of it this month. Find it for $7 at Amazon.
The bestselling Always Pan from Our Place was a practical pick in October. It was designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware and can act as a steamer, fry pan, skillet and more. We're big fans of cleaning fewer dishes. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
11
A charging station to forget about all your cables
Amazon
If you're dealing with a lot of devices, it might be hard to figure out what to do with all those cables. This charging station caught our editor's eye this month and readers agreed. You can charge your phone, Apple Watch and AirPods with it. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
12
An adult toy that promises pleasure
Ella Paradis
Featuring dual motors for "double your pleasure," this adult toy is rechargeable and waterproof. This vibrator has 10 different speeds to choose from and a quiet mode to be discreet. Find it for $104 at Ella Paradis.
13
A supportive bra that's supposed to be seamless
Nordstrom
In the age of bralettes, this bra has risen to the top of our list. It features molded foam cups and a two-ply band that's meant to make it comfortable to wear all day. Oh, and it has over 1,000 reviews. Find it for $72 at Nordstrom.