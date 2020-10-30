HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The end of the month means a new edition of our "Top Shopped" series.

It’s almost the end of another spooky season, and we’re bringing back one of our favorite series: “Top Shopped,” in which we find out what HuffPost readers actually added to their carts this month.

This October has been pretty busy for our shopping editors, since Amazon’s Prime Day dropped in the middle of the month. There were tons of deals HuffPost readers snagged (and even a few that we couldn’t resist ourselves).

Of course, October wasn’t only about Prime Day. We also found the most popular horror reads to get into the Halloween spirit, diffusers for when you don’t trust yourself with candles and on-trend cottagecore home decor. Our shopping editors even launched a new series called “Where’d You Get That?” to tell you all about their favorite places to shop online.

For our readers, this month was all about beauty finds to make their hair care, skin care and makeup routines a little easier. Among the best buys of the month were a mascara for long lashes, a perfume sampler set that would be a great gift for a Sephora stan and a vitamin C serum that one of our editors added to her cart. Even the hottest blow-drying brush on the internet, the Revlon One-Step, made an appearance.