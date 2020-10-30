Home & Living

Here's What HuffPost Readers Couldn't Get Enough Of In October

Including an Instant Pot that can pretty much do it all, serum to get your daily dose of vitamin C and perfume sampler set for beauty lovers.

The end of the month means a new edition of our "Top Shopped" series.&nbsp;
It’s almost the end of another spooky season, and we’re bringing back one of our favorite series: “Top Shopped,” in which we find out what HuffPost readers actually added to their carts this month.

This October has been pretty busy for our shopping editors, since Amazon’s Prime Day dropped in the middle of the month. There were tons of deals HuffPost readers snagged (and even a few that we couldn’t resist ourselves).

Of course, October wasn’t only about Prime Day. We also found the most popular horror reads to get into the Halloween spirit, diffusers for when you don’t trust yourself with candles and on-trend cottagecore home decor. Our shopping editors even launched a new series called “Where’d You Get That?” to tell you all about their favorite places to shop online.

For our readers, this month was all about beauty finds to make their hair care, skin care and makeup routines a little easier. Among the best buys of the month were a mascara for long lashes, a perfume sampler set that would be a great gift for a Sephora stan and a vitamin C serum that one of our editors added to her cart. Even the hottest blow-drying brush on the internet, the Revlon One-Step, made an appearance.

Below, you’ll find the things HuffPost readers bought this month. If you’re wondering, here’s what readers couldn’t get enough of in September and August. We’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” in November, too, so check back soon.

1
A perfume sampler set that would make any beauty lover blush
Sephora
The holiday season won't be here for weeks, but it's probably a good idea to stock up on gifts ahead of time to make sure they arrive in time. Sephora's holiday gift sets officially dropped at the end of September, but this perfume sampler was a popular choice this month. It has samples from Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Prada and more. And with this price tag, it's sure to sell out soon. Find it for $68 at Sephora.
2
A desk that'll save you some space
West Elm
If you don't have much room for your home office, turn to a desk that can fit all your essentials without taking up the whole wall. This desk was a favorite with readers, especially since it's meant to be mini. It comes in three different finishes to choose from. Find it for $399 at West Elm.
3
An Instant Pot that can pretty much do it all
Amazon
As always, Instant Pots were a big-ticket item on Prime Day. This Instant Pot multicooker was a popular choice. It's a pressure cooker and air fryer — plus, it can do everything from baking to broiling. Find it for $180 at Amazon.
4
A pair of jeans, even though sweatpants reign supreme
Everlane
Even though lots of us are living in loungewear right now, you might be looking for the perfect pair of jeans to wear once in a while. This pair from Everlane features a straight fit that's straight from the '90s. Find them for $78 at Everlane.
5
A serum to get your daily dose of vitamin C in
Amazon
One of our editors couldn't pass up the chance to get this serum on Prime Day. It was recommended to her by her facialist. This serum is supposed to help hydrate and brighten your skin. Find it for $54 at Amazon.
6
A sheet set to step up your sleep game
Brooklinen
With a 480-thread count and more than 14,000 reviews, these sheets are a bestseller at Brooklinen. They rose to the top of our "Top Shopped" list thanks to the brand's sale right around Prime Day. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases. Find it starting at $139 at Brooklinen.
7
A mascara that you don't want to brush off
Amazon
This mascara is a fan favorite, with over 27,000 reviews on Amazon alone. It's meant to give you the full lashes you want without the clumps. And readers really couldn't get enough of it this month. Find it for $7 at Amazon.
8
An office chair to make working from home easier
Wayfair
Readers flocked to this faux leather desk chair with gold armrests and "lumbar-friendly" backrest, which was another pick from one of our editors. It'll definitely help inspire a few bright ideas. Find it for $187 at Wayfair.
9
A hype-worthy hot brush that's the talk of the internet
Amazon
This hot brush has been much hyped up across the internet and even our own shopping editors had to try it out for themselves. The brush can dry your hair and give it a bit of a boost of volume. It was majorly marked down during Prime Day and is still slightly on sale, down from its usual price tag of $60. Find it for $42 at Amazon.
10
A pan that's meant to be a 8-in-1
Our Place
The bestselling Always Pan from Our Place was a practical pick in October. It was designed to replace eight different pieces of cookware and can act as a steamer, fry pan, skillet and more. We're big fans of cleaning fewer dishes. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
11
A charging station to forget about all your cables
Amazon
If you're dealing with a lot of devices, it might be hard to figure out what to do with all those cables. This charging station caught our editor's eye this month and readers agreed. You can charge your phone, Apple Watch and AirPods with it. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
12
An adult toy that promises pleasure
Ella Paradis
Featuring dual motors for "double your pleasure," this adult toy is rechargeable and waterproof. This vibrator has 10 different speeds to choose from and a quiet mode to be discreet. Find it for $104 at Ella Paradis.
13
A supportive bra that's supposed to be seamless
Nordstrom
In the age of bralettes, this bra has risen to the top of our list. It features molded foam cups and a two-ply band that's meant to make it comfortable to wear all day. Oh, and it has over 1,000 reviews. Find it for $72 at Nordstrom.
14
A set of silicone stretch lids to save some space
Amazon
Out of all the things HuffPost readers bought this month on Amazon, this set of silicone stretch lids were in the top three. They can cover leftovers and drinks you haven't quite finished yet. Find the set for $10 at Amazon. This other set of silicone sets were a favorite this month as well — with a much higher rating (we even reviewed them ourselves).
15
An easy to put on pair of pull-on pants
Everlane
Over zippers and buttons? Us, too. Fortunately, you won't have to look too far for cute and comfortable pants. This pair from Everlane features an elastic waistband and a relaxed fit so you can move around easily. Find them for $98 at Everlane.
