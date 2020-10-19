HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Usually, we publish our “Top Shopped” series, a collection of our readers’ best buys, at the end of each month. But we’re not ones for set rules, so we’ve decided to put out a special edition just for Prime Day.
ICYMI: This year’s Prime Day, which happened on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, was pushed back because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the discounts we’re used to seeing were any different. A few were even better than expected — like on the Revlon One-Step, which was (and still is!) half off.
Amazon’s bona fide “shopping holiday” had more than a million deals, according to Amazon. Our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds spent weeks finding out when deals would go live (and doing a little shopping of their own, of course!), so we wanted to see what our dear readers decided to add to their carts.
It turns out that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of the latest Apple AirPods Pro and a charging pad to power up an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.
See below for a few of the products that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day, and check back at the end of this month for our regularly scheduled “Top Shopped” series. (For curious minds, here’s what readers loved last month, too.)
Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day:
This faux fur blanket, which comes with a "Would Recommend" stamp of approval, was on sale at Nordstrom last week. It's plush and perfect to throw over you when you feel a shiver. Although it's currently out of stock at Nordstrom, Anthropologie is carrying this blanket at full price — and trust us, it's so, so worth it. Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
Apple AirPods Pro for the cheapest we've ever seen them
Amazon
The "shopping holiday" had a few deep discounts from Apple, including on MacBooks and iPads. The best deal we saw though was on the latest Apple AirPods Pro, which have a noise-canceling mode. It's the cheapest we've seen them go for so far. But they have increased in price slightly now. Find them on sale for $219 at Amazon.
A charging pad to power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all at once
Amazon
You won't have to worry about where all your cable are with this wireless charging pad, which can power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all in one place. Keep it on your desk or nightstand. Find it on sale for $17 at Amazon.
A water flosser for your pearly whites
Amazon
One of our editors was looking for a fancy way to floss and spotted this water flosser that can work its way in between your teeth. You don't have to charge it, but you will need batteries. It's top-rated, too. Find it on sale for $36 at Amazon.
A smart speaker to stream all your favorite songs
Amazon
The Echo Dot is a very popular product, with more than 500,000 reviews. It's "In Its Prime," as we like to say. The speaker can stream Spotify, Apple Music and more. You can also use it to have Alexa do tasks for you. Find it on sale for $30 at Amazon. Keep in mind that it's on backorder until December.
A cult-favorite pan that can replace most of your cookware
Our Place
Prime Day turned up the heat with tons of cookware deals on brands like Calphalon, Cuisinart and Le Creuset. One of our favorite finds was on this cult-favorite pan that can do just about anything including braise, sear and steam. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
A holder to keep everything from brooms to umbrellas organized
Amazon
If you're in a small space, this broom holder can come in handy for the brushes and mops you use on cleaning day. You can also use it in your entryway for keys, umbrellas and masks — a win-win in our book. Find it for $18 at Amazon.
An industrial-inspired desk to answer all those emails from
Wayfair
With the new normal of working from home, office furniture was something that lots of us were looking to save on this Prime Day. This desk was a popular choice for readers. It's easy to see why, since it has side shelves for books, supplies and folders. Plus, it's under $200 right now. Find it on sale for $196 at Wayfair.