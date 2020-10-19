HuffPost Finds

Top Shopped: What HuffPost Readers Added To Their Carts On Prime Day

Including the Revlon hot brush that's internet famous, a leather office chair to feel like a boss and a set of silicone lids for leftovers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Yes, some of these products are still on sale.
Usually, we publish our “Top Shopped” series, a collection of our readers’ best buys, at the end of each month. But we’re not ones for set rules, so we’ve decided to put out a special edition just for Prime Day.

ICYMI: This year’s Prime Day, which happened on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, was pushed back because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the discounts we’re used to seeing were any different. A few were even better than expected — like on the Revlon One-Step, which was (and still is!) half off.

Amazon’s bona fide “shopping holiday” had more than a million deals, according to Amazon. Our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds spent weeks finding out when deals would go live (and doing a little shopping of their own, of course!), so we wanted to see what our dear readers decided to add to their carts.

It turns out that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of the latest Apple AirPods Pro and a charging pad to power up an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

Our readers didn’t just shop from Amazon during Prime Day, either. There were tons of alternative Prime Day sales all across the internet. For readers, that meant saving on Brooklinen’s bestselling sheet set and a fan-favorite pan that can do just about any cooking you need.

See below for a few of the products that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day, and check back at the end of this month for our regularly scheduled “Top Shopped” series. (For curious minds, here’s what readers loved last month, too.)

Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day:

1
A sheet set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen offered a rare sitewide sale, and readers definitely splurged on a few of the brand's bestsellers — including a starter sheet set for hot sleepers and linen sheets that'll last. But it was Brooklinen's set of 480 thread count sateen sheets, which have over 14,000 reviews, that were a big hit. Find the set starting at $139 at Brooklinen.
2
A leather office chair to feel like a boss
Wayfair
It's a Prime Day deal that even our own editor couldn't pass up. This office chair was (and still is) majorly marked down. The gold arms and black leather make it look super sleek. Find it on sale for $187 at Wayfair.
3
A faux fur blanket for cold days and nights
Anthropologie
This faux fur blanket, which comes with a "Would Recommend" stamp of approval, was on sale at Nordstrom last week. It's plush and perfect to throw over you when you feel a shiver. Although it's currently out of stock at Nordstrom, Anthropologie is carrying this blanket at full price — and trust us, it's so, so worth it. Find it for $98 at Anthropologie.
4
The hot brush that's internet famous
Amazon
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer has quite the reputation, with rave reviews all across the internet. Our editors even tried it ourselves and found that it does live up to the hype. This hot brush can blow-dry your hair, while giving it a bit of volume back. And it's still on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen. Find it on sale for $30 at Amazon.
5
A classic Chelsea boot from Dr. Martens
DSW
Even without a discount, one of our editors couldn't resist these Dr. Martens. They'll never go out of style, and the beloved brand is known for making well-made shoes. Find them for $150 at DSW.
6
A set of silicone stretch lids for all those leftovers
Amazon
One of the best useful Prime Day purchases we could find — you can use this set of silicone stretch lids for leftovers, salads and cookouts. The set also comes with wine stoppers for when you need a break from sipping. Find the set for $11 at Amazon.
7
Apple AirPods Pro for the cheapest we've ever seen them
Amazon
The "shopping holiday" had a few deep discounts from Apple, including on MacBooks and iPads. The best deal we saw though was on the latest Apple AirPods Pro, which have a noise-canceling mode. It's the cheapest we've seen them go for so far. But they have increased in price slightly now. Find them on sale for $219 at Amazon.
8
A charging pad to power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all at once
Amazon
You won't have to worry about where all your cable are with this wireless charging pad, which can power up your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch all in one place. Keep it on your desk or nightstand. Find it on sale for $17 at Amazon.
9
A water flosser for your pearly whites
Amazon
One of our editors was looking for a fancy way to floss and spotted this water flosser that can work its way in between your teeth. You don't have to charge it, but you will need batteries. It's top-rated, too. Find it on sale for $36 at Amazon.
10
A smart speaker to stream all your favorite songs
Amazon
The Echo Dot is a very popular product, with more than 500,000 reviews. It's "In Its Prime," as we like to say. The speaker can stream Spotify, Apple Music and more. You can also use it to have Alexa do tasks for you. Find it on sale for $30 at Amazon. Keep in mind that it's on backorder until December.
11
A cleaning gel to get the gunk off your car
Amazon
Another cheap, practical find we spotted: This putty can help clean the nooks and crannies of your cars that might be hard to reach. And it's under $10. Find it for $8 at Amazon.
12
A cult-favorite pan that can replace most of your cookware
Our Place
Prime Day turned up the heat with tons of cookware deals on brands like Calphalon, Cuisinart and Le Creuset. One of our favorite finds was on this cult-favorite pan that can do just about anything including braise, sear and steam. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
13
An adult toy that can be used solo or with a partner
Ella Paradis
In our era of social distancing, you might be searching for adult toys for a bit of alone time. And you didn't have to look too far on Prime Day. Along with this rabbit vibrator, this stimulator was marked down. So get that satisfaction. Find it on sale for $46 at Ella Paradis.
14
A holder to keep everything from brooms to umbrellas organized
Amazon
If you're in a small space, this broom holder can come in handy for the brushes and mops you use on cleaning day. You can also use it in your entryway for keys, umbrellas and masks — a win-win in our book. Find it for $18 at Amazon.
15
A glamorous desk chair
Wayfair
There have been practical home purchases all over the internet, including this modern-looking desk chair. It comes in different shades of velvet and with a gold base. Of course, we love the rounded open back. Find it on sale for $148 at Wayfair.
16
A espresso machine that you might want to give a shot
Amazon
If you've been missing the cappuccinos from your favorite coffee shop, Prime Day saw markdowns on coffee machines from Breville, Nespresso and more. This espresso machine from De'Longhi is still on sale. It has a stainless steel boiler system. Find it on sale for $123 at Amazon.
17
An industrial-inspired desk to answer all those emails from
Wayfair
With the new normal of working from home, office furniture was something that lots of us were looking to save on this Prime Day. This desk was a popular choice for readers. It's easy to see why, since it has side shelves for books, supplies and folders. Plus, it's under $200 right now. Find it on sale for $196 at Wayfair.
18
A anti-aging treatment to get glowy-looking skin
Dermstore
Right before Prime Day ended, we found Sunday Riley's bestselling "Good Genes" on sale at Dermstore. The lactic acid treatment works to clear your skin. Personally, it's one of my best beauty buys. While it's not on sale now, you might want to try it yourself to see what it's all about. Find it for $85 at Dermstore.
