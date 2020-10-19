HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Yes, some of these products are still on sale.

Usually, we publish our “Top Shopped” series, a collection of our readers’ best buys, at the end of each month. But we’re not ones for set rules, so we’ve decided to put out a special edition just for Prime Day.

ICYMI: This year’s Prime Day, which happened on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, was pushed back because of the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the discounts we’re used to seeing were any different. A few were even better than expected — like on the Revlon One-Step, which was (and still is!) half off.

Amazon’s bona fide “shopping holiday” had more than a million deals, according to Amazon. Our shopping editors at HuffPost Finds spent weeks finding out when deals would go live (and doing a little shopping of their own, of course!), so we wanted to see what our dear readers decided to add to their carts.

It turns out that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of the latest Apple AirPods Pro and a charging pad to power up an iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time.

Our readers didn’t just shop from Amazon during Prime Day, either. There were tons of alternative Prime Day sales all across the internet. For readers, that meant saving on Brooklinen’s bestselling sheet set and a fan-favorite pan that can do just about any cooking you need.

See below for a few of the products that HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of on Prime Day, and check back at the end of this month for our regularly scheduled “Top Shopped” series. (For curious minds, here’s what readers loved last month, too.)