Of course, it makes sense that lots of us want to change up our spaces after months and months of mostly staying inside. In September, our readers bought practical home and kitchen items to do just that — and make their lives a little easier, too.
Below, you’ll find the things HuffPost readers bought this month. If you’re wondering, here’s what readers couldn’t get enough of in August and July. We’ll be keeping tabs on what’s “top shopped” in October, too, so check back soon.
Check out what HuffPost readers couldn’t get enough of in September:
1
A kids desk for a colorful study space
Wayfair
This isn't your average school year, as parents know all too well. Instead of in-person instruction, you and the kids might be trying to figure out schoolwork and homework from a screen. If your kids are learning from online classes, it might be helpful to make them a study space that's all their own. This colorblock kids desk has been a popular choice with HuffPost readers.
If you're always losing your lids, you might want to check out this set of universal stretch lids, which includes 14 reusable food storage covers. These are one of the many practical kitchen finds we found on Amazon under $20.
At the end of August, we picked out the prettiest pastel cookware we could find on the internet. This set from Caraway, which is worth $495 but priced at $395, features a fry pan, sauté pan, sauce pan and Dutch oven. Plus, you can get magnetic pan racks and lid holder with this set for storage. It's what our shopping editors call a Good Deal.
You might want to get this deal while it's hot. This top-rated air fryer, which has more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, is still on sale right now, even after we wrote all about it. And you can roast, bake and grill with it, too.
A practical broom holder to help you stay organized
Amazon
We get it: Cleaning day isn't our favorite day of the week, either. To make things easier on you, you'll want to keep all your cleaning supplies organized. This broom holder fits the bill perfectly. And this little broom holder is a pretty big deal, with over 15,000 reviews on Amazon.
A t-shirt with our "would recommend" stamp of approval
Everlane
This t-shirt got me through the long quarantine summer. It's cropped. It's comfortable. And I ordered it just about every color. Readers snagged this top, too, which has a "3 for $45" offer on top of being under $20.
A Nespresso for those who can't get enough cups in a day
Bloomingdale's
This Labor Day, this Nespresso was probably the best deal we saw (and there were tons of discounts happening that weekend!). The coffee maker can make five different cup sizes and even features a milk frother. While it's back to its original price, coffee lovers might decide it's worth the investment.
HuffPost readers have been loving leggings and biker shorts lately (jeans are over for now anyways!). And they've been turning to Girlfriend Collective, a brand known for its sustainability. The activewear-slash-athleisure brand has tons of colorful options to choose from but these bike shorts, which are made from recycled water bottles, have been a winner this month.
It's officially sweater weather — so you might want to make sure your sweaters are all in order. This fabric shaver might come in handy, since it'll get all those fuzzies off your clothes before the real cold weather strikes. Plus, it's not just a personal favorite — it has almost 30,000 reviews and a 4.4.-star rating.
Finding a desk for a small space is hard. Finding an affordable desk for a small space is even harder. Fortunately, we found one that's been a hit with readers — this mid-century modern writing desk will get you through answering all those emails.
This Labor Day, one of shopping editors spotted these AirPods Pro on sale for cheaper than they were on Black Friday. Luckily, the deal isn't over yet. These AirPods Pro will get you through those Zoom meetings on your calendar.
Early in September, cult-favorite luggage brand Away had its first-ever sale. This carry-on flew off the shelves — especially since it has a hard shell and spinner wheels. While this year has been more about staycations than traveling aboard, you can't go wrong with investing in luggage that won't break on you.
A cutting board organizer that's a cut above the rest
Amazon
If you've been doing lots of cooking in the past few months, you could be feeling like you don't have enough countertop space for everything. But this kitchen find at Amazon might be able to help. This over-the-cabinet organizer can hold your cutting boards, baking pans and cookie sheets under the sink.