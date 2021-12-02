FBI Arrests Capitol Rioter With The Help Of The 'F**k You' Tattoo On His Middle Finger

The Capitol rioter known as "Fingerman" was arrested in Michigan on Thursday. Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Getty/FBI

The FBI has arrested a Donald Trump supporter from Michigan who was captured on video attacking law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and whose identity was confirmed with the help of a “FUCK YOU” tattoo on the middle finger of his left hand.

Justin Jersey of Michigan ― who was No. 106 on the FBI’s Capitol wanted page and known to online “Sedition Hunters” as #Fingerman ― was charged by indictment for his role in the Capitol attack. Authorities arrested him on Thursday and he is being held until a hearing before a D.C. judge. At the moment, a court-appointed lawyer is representing him in Detroit.

One of the citizen sleuths who helped identify Jersey told HuffPost that his identification was sent in to the FBI in August, about a month after the bureau circulated a video of Jersey attacking officers and asked the public to help identify him.

Jersey was friends with another Capitol riot defendant, Trevor Brown, and Jersey’s girlfriend publicly tagged the two men in a post about Jan. 6 on Facebook. Online sleuths found an Instagram image of Jersey that showed what appeared to be a “FUCK YOU” tattoo on his left middle finger — which can also be spotted in images of him swinging a stick at officers — erasing any doubt about the identification.

The Michigan sweatshirt really narrowed the scope though. pic.twitter.com/z8oI0N3aCw — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 2, 2021

Jersey, according to a court filing, is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds. Jersey’s arrest was first reported by The Detroit News.

Jersey was charged in a superseding indictment that names Jan. 6 defendants who have already been charged: Logan James Barnhart; Michael John Lopatic Sr.; Ronald Colton McAbee; Clayton Ray Mullins; Jeffrey Sabol; Peter Francis Stager, and Jack Wade Whitton, along with one other defendant whose name is redacted.

