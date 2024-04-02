World Newsfinland

12-Year-Old Student Opens Fire At School In Finland And Wounds 3

Police in Finland say a 12-year-old student has opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students.
AP
Finnish police officers and police vehicles are seen at the primary Viertola comprehensive school where a child opened fire and injured three other children, on April 2, 2024, in Vantaa, outside the Finnish capital Helsinki.
HELSINKI (AP) — A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland and wounded three other students on Tuesday, police said.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.

Police said both the suspect and the wounded were 12 years old. Police said the suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.

