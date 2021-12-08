Finland's Prime Minister Apologizes For Clubbing After COVID Exposure

Here’s just hoping she stuck to a scantly populated VIP section.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized Monday on Facebook for hitting the club after knowing she was exposed to COVID-19.

The 36-year-old prime minister partied in the country’s capital, Helsinki, Saturday night, just hours after her foreign minister had tested positive for the virus.

In her Facebook message, which was translated by the BBC, Marin initially defended herself by saying she was fully vaccinated and was told she didn’t need to quarantine. But because she decided to deploy a work-life boundary at a pretty bad time, she neglected to bring her work phone with her during her night out and missed a text that advised her to avoid social contact.

Marin — who apparently raged until 4 a.m., per TMZ — said she saw the text Sunday and immediately took a COVID test, which came back negative.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives on the second day of a European Union (EU) summit in Brussels in October. JOHANNA GERON via Getty Images

Marin also maintained her decision to unce-unce-unce until the break of dawn by writing that she followed the guidance of her secretary of state, who informed her about the exposure.

But at the tail end of her Facebook message, she does admit that by being the freakin’ leader of her nation, she probably should have double-checked the guidance and used better judgment before basking in the sweet melodies of air horn-accented EDM.

“I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that,” she wrote, per the BBC.

Although potentially spreading COVID-19 is no laughing matter, due to the nature of the story, some people on Twitter couldn’t help but make a few jokes.

The wildest part of this story, to me, a 37-year-old, is that a 36-year-old was able to stay out till 4 a.m. https://t.co/ia5bfZhR48 — Barry Petchesky (@barry) December 8, 2021

Adds “clubbing with Finland’s Prime Minister” to my bucket list. — Michael’s musings (@mlreed1956) December 8, 2021

{over extremely loud music}

ME: SO WHAT DO YOU DO?

HER: [speaking directly into my ear] IM THE PRIME MINSTER OF FINLAND

ME: THATS COOL

HER: WHAT?https://t.co/rPjueJsmY7 — Poorly Drawn Turtle (@NoTheOtherJohn) December 8, 2021

Marin’s desire to let her hair down may be one of the reasons why the social democrat became Finland’s youngest prime minister in 2019. During her campaign, she advocated for four-day work weeks with six-hour work days.

“I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture,” she told the Helsinki Times in 2019.

Finland — which won the title of the “World’s Happiest Country” for the fourth year in a row in 2020 — has a 73.46% vaccination rate, according to Johns Hopkins. Despite the Nordic country having a pretty small population of around 5.5 million, it doesn’t seem like Marin is doing a terrible job at limiting COVID spread.