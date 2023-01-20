Finn Wolfhard Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown's Admission About Their On-Screen Kiss

During a lie detector test, Millie Bobby Brown confessed that her “Stranger Things” co-star Finn Wolfhard was a “lousy” kisser ― and obviously, he heard about it.

Luckily, though, he says he’s “fine with it.”

The 20-year-old was asked about Brown’s admission during a recent interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Acknowledging that he and Brown are like siblings, who grew up together on the set of the show, Wolfhard said he wasn’t bothered by the remark.

“You know what? I was fine with it,” he said. “I don’t know. It was one of those things where ... my first on-screen kiss was with Millie and so I didn’t know how to like, approach that in any way ... And so I just like, kind of almost head-butted her.”

“I was 12, so...” he added. “I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

Finn Wolfhard reacts to his @Stranger_Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown calling him a "lousy kisser."



Watch more next Thursday, January 19th! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtM pic.twitter.com/sOjLSNsKDG — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 12, 2023

In 2016, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the kids were asked about the scene. Brown, who was 12 at the time, said it was her first kiss.

“The reaction to it was really funny,” she said. “I got up and I’m like, ‘Kissing sucks!’ and then Finn was like, ‘Eh, it wasn’t too bad?’”

Brown, now 18, commented on that remark last year during one of Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector tests. During the test, Brown was asked if she said “kissing sucks” because Finn was a lousy kisser.

“He is,” she said.

Asked if he’d gotten any better, she replied: “Not with me, no.”

They’re not the only pair to have shared firsts on the show. Sadie Sink, who was just 14 when she landed the role of Max Mayfield on the hit sci-fi series, recently revealed she shared her first-ever kiss with a co-star.

“It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas,” she told W Magazine. “We were filming. You can see it on Netflix!”

The show, which follows residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the ’80s as they battle gruesome supernatural forces, will air its fifth and final season next year.