What's Hot

Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Right-Wing YouTuber Steven Crowder Complains About Being Offered $50 Million

Trump Giving 'Political Speech' To Judicial Watch, Which Is Not Supposed To Do Politics

Wife Of 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Says Couple Had Open Marriage

6 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Our Disdain For The New Velma

Rob Gronkowski Accuses Aaron Rodgers Of Twisted Priorities In New Interview

Rep. George Santos Denies Scamming Veteran Over Dying Dog

Florida Bans AP African-American History Course Over 'Educational Value'

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids

I Lost My Dad. These Are The 7 Words I Wish I'd Never Been Told At His Funeral.

San Francisco Man Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Bryan Cranston And James Corden Do Hair-Raising Sendup Of Simon & Garfunkel

EntertainmentStranger Thingsmillie bobby brownFinn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown's Admission About Their On-Screen Kiss

Under pressure, Brown said her "Stranger Things" co-star was a "lousy" kisser.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

During a lie detector test, Millie Bobby Brown confessed that her “Stranger Things” co-star Finn Wolfhard was a “lousy” kisser ― and obviously, he heard about it.

Luckily, though, he says he’s “fine with it.”

The 20-year-old was asked about Brown’s admission during a recent interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Acknowledging that he and Brown are like siblings, who grew up together on the set of the show, Wolfhard said he wasn’t bothered by the remark.

“You know what? I was fine with it,” he said. “I don’t know. It was one of those things where ... my first on-screen kiss was with Millie and so I didn’t know how to like, approach that in any way ... And so I just like, kind of almost head-butted her.”

“I was 12, so...” he added. “I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world.”

In 2016, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the kids were asked about the scene. Brown, who was 12 at the time, said it was her first kiss.

“The reaction to it was really funny,” she said. “I got up and I’m like, ‘Kissing sucks!’ and then Finn was like, ‘Eh, it wasn’t too bad?’”

Brown, now 18, commented on that remark last year during one of Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector tests. During the test, Brown was asked if she said “kissing sucks” because Finn was a lousy kisser.

“He is,” she said.

Asked if he’d gotten any better, she replied: “Not with me, no.”

They’re not the only pair to have shared firsts on the show. Sadie Sink, who was just 14 when she landed the role of Max Mayfield on the hit sci-fi series, recently revealed she shared her first-ever kiss with a co-star.

“It was with Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas,” she told W Magazine. “We were filming. You can see it on Netflix!”

The show, which follows residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the ’80s as they battle gruesome supernatural forces, will air its fifth and final season next year.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community