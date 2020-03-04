Finn Wolfhard Reveals He Has Been Stalked By Adult Fans Of ‘Stranger Things’

Finn Wolfhard has pulled back the curtain on the grimmer aspects of being a famous kid.

The “Stranger Things” star, now 17, recently told Mastermind magazine that he’s been stalked more than once by adult fans, per Entertainment Weekly.

“When I was 13, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting ‘It,’” the actor recalled for the latest issue of Mastermind. “‘Stranger Things’ had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No, you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?’”

But that wasn’t the only time Wolfhard noted he was being shadowed: “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless.”

The actor told the magazine that fans have disrupted concerts by his band, Calpurnia, and they’ve had to “stop shows because people were getting crushed.”

In 2017, Wolfhard received criticism when a now-deleted video of him refusing to stop and talk to fans waiting outside his hotel went viral. After receiving support from other young actors, including Sophie Turner and former “Stranger Things” co-star Shannon Purser, the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” star defended himself on Twitter.

Hey everybody! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are. — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Why I even have to tweet that, I don't know. Anyone who calls themselves a "fan" and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

