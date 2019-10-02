The Finnish President Looking 'Finished' With Trump Is Twitter's Newest Meme

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was giving off “send help” energy during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

During what seemed to be an extended tirade, the president fired off an extensive tweetstorm before the meeting, then gave 17 minutes of monologues to reporters in an Oval Office meeting while Finland’s president sat quietly. Trump then ranted at reporters at a joint White House news conference, including telling one reporter not to be “rude” when the journalist asked for an answer to his question.

The Finnish president was cool and collected throughout, seeming at times a bit keen for it all to be over:

The Finnish President telling trump that he doesn't want to be touched is amazing and incredibly uncomfortable #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/G0s3X1sfib — Max Sternlicht (@maxstern95) October 2, 2019

At the beginning of the joint news conference, when Trump made a joke about “all the press that you attract,” Niinistö was quick to reply: “They are not after me.”

And at one point, the Finnish president can be heard laughing at the moment some have called the pinnacle of the meltdown ― when Trump, growing increasingly agitated, refused to answer Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason’s question and demanded that he ask Niinistö a question instead:

Trump engages in contentious back and forth with @JeffMason1 after he dodges Ukraine question:



Trump: We have the president of Finland, ask him a question.



Mason: I have one for him, I just wanted to follow up on the one I asked you—



Trump: Did you hear me? Ask him a question! pic.twitter.com/Co64SmxOmk — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2019

Trump demands a reporter ask the Finnish president a question.



The reporter asks a question.



Trump interrupts before the Finnish president can speak.



"I think the question is for me," the Finnish president says. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 2, 2019

The Oval Office meeting and White House news conference were both so jam-packed with stunning moments that Twitter, of course, erupted into an enormous meme-fest, with #TrumpMeltdown trending at No. 1 for some time.

Check out some of the best below:

Finnish President doing a Jim from The Office



#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/Ko4o4mxVLN — DogsHateBoots (@DogsHateBoots) October 2, 2019

The President of Finland is like, “Hey, America, I think it’s time to put your toddler down for a nap.” pic.twitter.com/qmwh6oR1Oz — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 2, 2019

When you at your friends house and he starts arguing with his parents #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/DtQUBg2o4q — anthony 🍨 (@icecreamtony) October 2, 2019

A Finnish reporter just asked President Sauli Niinistö of Finland what favors President Trump has asked of him.



There were audible gasps in the room. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2019

If looks could kill, there’d be one less Finnish reporter. pic.twitter.com/i4b6BaJ7ax — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 2, 2019

Finnish President meets Finnished President#DoNothingDonald — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 2, 2019

Trump: BFF?



Finnish President: Touch me ONE MORE TIME and I swear to God...



Finland #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/epgAqz8rkt — Robert De Niro (@RobertDeNiroUS) October 2, 2019

The president of Finland during all that pic.twitter.com/Nz6rrKiOGi — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2019

The President of Finland looks like a guy desperate to get the check and run-away from a first date.#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/o5xd8roYvx — Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 2, 2019

Today is the day we all became the President of Finland. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 2, 2019

I feel like we need to send Finland a muffin basket or something. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 2, 2019

The president of Finland right now pic.twitter.com/UrNLorKo4Z — Bill Barr is a criminal (@yesmaybenot) October 2, 2019

I know we're watching Trump meltdown on TV in front of Finland's president, but have you considered Finland's First Doggo, Lennu? pic.twitter.com/miF7vBT2s2 — Jacob Head (@JHead1984) October 2, 2019