What's Hot

Twitter: Parts Of Its Source Code Leaked Online

Delta Passenger Arrested After Opening Plane Door And Triggering Exit Slide

Lawmaker: Trump's Rhetoric Now Even More 'Blatant' Than It Was Prior To Jan. 6

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

What The Pope Is Going On Here? Papal Puffer Pic Leaves People Perplexed.

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Yankees Prank Rookie Phenom ― Then Give Him The Best Possible News

As A Queer Kid, I Fled My Small Town. 14 Years Later, A Message From My Niece Changed Everything.

Trump Lawyer Admits Former President's Baseball Bat Post Was A Bad Call

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Reveal Their 'Wicked' Looks From Movie Set

Casualties Mount In Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explosion

Jeremy Renner Is Back On His Feet In ‘Recover’ Update After Life-Threatening Snow Plow Accident

EntertainmentKaty PerryAmerican Idolfire

Rejected 'American Idol' Singer Fire Wilmore Takes Second Chance And Tries To Find Her Way

The exotic dancer heard very mixed reviews after she sang Adele's "Love in the Dark."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Fire Wilmore returned to “American Idol” for a second chance on Sunday, a week after her previous audition resulted in rejection, tears and embarrassment. (Watch the video below.)

In that taped episode, Wilmore’s daughter mistakenly gave her a golden ticket ― a pass to the next round that her mother hadn’t earned. It was an awkward moment ― some say staged. In the end, though, judge Katy Perry granted her a do-over at another audition site.

Wilmore made the trip to Nashville for Sunday’s episode, again expressing a desire to leave behind her job as a stripper. This time, she sang Adele’s “Love in the Dark” as Perry yelled occasional instructions like “fight for it.”

The judges praised her for coming back more focused and offered some encouragement tempered by reality. Lionel Richie said he wasn’t sure if her tone could take her to the next level.

“Are you the best singer we’ve seen? Not at all,” Luke Bryan said.

But in the end, Richie, Bryan and Perry all gave Wilmore a “yes” to send her to the next round in Hollywood.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community