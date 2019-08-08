'Fire Tucker Carlson' Trends As Fox News Host Announces Sudden Vacation

As #FireTuckerCarlson began trending on Twitter on Wednesday, Tucker Carlson announced that he would be taking some time off from his broadcast.

On Tuesday, the Fox News host claimed that white supremacy is a “hoax” and “not a real problem in America.” He did not apologize or walk back those comments last night, but instead attacked his critics.

Carlson also announced he would be taking a break:

Just so coincidentally, Tucker Carlson announced at the end of his show tonight that he's going to be off for more than a week and return on August 19th. pic.twitter.com/I1oAPoxOqy — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 8, 2019

A Fox News spokesperson told CNN the vacation was planned. The network said Carlson will return on Aug. 19.

Fox News personalities have a tendency of taking vacations when controversies arise. Bill O’Reilly took a vacation after his sexual harassment settlements were disclosed and did not return. Laura Ingraham last year and Sean Hannity in 2017 each announced sudden vacations amid boycott calls yet both eventually returned.

Carlson has been under constant boycott calls for a string of racist comments ― including a segment last year in which he said immigrants made America “dirtier” ― but the network has stood by him even as advertisers fled. This time, however, Carlson’s critics are hoping he doesn’t come back:

In the wake of El Paso and Dayton, Tucker Carlson decides to go on a rant about white supremacy being "a hoax," calling it a "conspiracy theory used to divide the country."



The only thing that's dividing America is this type of false rhetoric. #FireTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/nzsSC1fNGt — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 7, 2019

Dear @FoxNews,



Every day that @TuckerCarlson remains employed at your network is another day that you are complicit in providing him with a platform to air his hateful, anti-immigrant rhetoric that is emboldening white supremacist terrorism in America.#FireTuckerCarlson — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) August 7, 2019

Racists and White Supremecists want nothing more than for you to believe that racism and white supremacy is not a problem in America.#FireTuckerCarlson — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 8, 2019

#FireTuckerCarlson because he spreads white supremacist talking points pic.twitter.com/zAvjV084Bd — Deep State Wisco 🏴‍☠️ (@Wisco) August 8, 2019

It's time Fox News fires Tucker Carlson.



His comments put our lives in danger and have already led to murders.



These are the advertisers you need to call/tag to demand they drop Fox until Tucker Carlson is fired: https://t.co/mN1Rc1i2XF#FireTuckerCarlson — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) August 7, 2019

A wealthy white man saying white supremacy’s a hoax #FireTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/zlqXENAYBl — brown skin boy (@brandonjamar_) August 7, 2019

When Tucker Carlson says white supremacy is a hoax.#FireTuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/SKMkQOuvQq — Colin Kaepernick Was Exiled Exercising His Rights (@RickStrom) August 7, 2019

It's 2019. We shouldn't be giving shows to racist idiots whose only job is to tell other racist idiots that they're not racists or idiots. #FireTuckerCarlson https://t.co/rS9vQ4zP8U — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 7, 2019