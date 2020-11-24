The Fire TV Stick Black Friday Deal 2020 Is Worth Tuning In

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Our shopping editors like to keep tabs on when there’s a sale on all types of tech — from laptops to tablets to Apple devices and TV deals— that are worth taking out your wallet for.

When we saw deals on the well-reviewed and ever-popular Fire TV Stick, we had to tell you all about it. This Cyber Week, there are three different Fire TV Stick deals worth tuning in.

The latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is on sale for $27 (originally $40) and all-new Fire TV Stick Lite that was released this year is marked down to $18 (usually $30).

But the best deal might be on the Fire TV Stick 4K, which normally goes for $50 and is now going for $30. This Fire TV Stick is one of the hottest deals to look out for since it was a bestseller last year and the year before that, too.

Which Fire TV Stick Is Best For You?

Homesh Nasre via Getty Images All the different Fire TV Sticks let you control what’s happening on the screen with Alexa and stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, Apple TV and YouTube all from your TV. Plus, all three have more movies and TV episodes to choose from than what’s usually on cable.

You might be wondering which Fire TV Stick out of the three will work best for you and your streaming needs (after all, you have to catch up on the newest season of “The Crown”).

The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the latest version of the device. It’s meant to be more “powerful” than previous generations for full HD streaming and lets you control volume on your TV (so no need to switch between the stick and TV remote). The stick comes with a Dolby Atmos audio feature, which works to make sounds feel more immersive (it only works for select shows and movies, though).

But the most important thing to know is that the 2020 Fire TV Stick doesn’t support 4K streaming (4K refers to what the horizontal resolution is).

For 4K streaming, you’ll want the Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s pretty similar to the latest one when it comes to what you can watch on the screen. But the 4K streaming media stick lets you have access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and more. And it’s also actually the better deal of the two, currently 40% off its original price tag right now.

Last but not least, the most affordable of the three is the Fire TV Stick Lite. It doesn’t have 4K streaming but you can watch in full HD. While you can ask Alexa to search through shows, this stick can’t control the power or volume on your TV (the other two Fire TV sticks can). While it doesn’t have some of the features of the others, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the cheapest option.

So, What’s The Best Fire TV Stick Deal?

So what’s your best bet? The best deal is on the Fire TV Stick 4K, since it’s now marked down to $30 from its usual price of $50. If you’re not looking for too many bells and whistles, the Fire TV Stick Lite is just under $20 at the moment.

If you’re looking for even more Black Friday deals, you can find all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage in one convenient place. You’ll find markdowns across the internet on everything from Brooklinen bedding to Bose headphones.