HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Thise Fire TV Stick deal is definitely a deal to watch.

Our shopping editors like to keep tabs on when there’s a sale on all types of tech — from laptops to tablets to Apple devices and TV deals— that are worth taking out your wallet for.

When we saw this deal on the well-reviewed and ever-popular Fire TV Stick, we had to tell you all about it. The Prime Day favorite Amazon Fire TV Stick is on sale this year for $30, down from $50.

The Fire TV Stick is one of the hottest deals to look out for. It was a bestseller last year and in 2018.

This year, the latest version of Fire TV Stick — which includes a built-in Alexa feature and Dolby Vision — is now marked down to $30 from its usual price of $50.

The 4K streaming media stick lets you stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, Apple TV and YouTube all from your TV. There are 500,000 movies and TV episodes that you can choose from with this device — a lot more than what’s usually on cable. It also has storage for games and apps.

You can control what’s happening on the screen with Alexa and can search through shows and movies with your voice.

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sale of the year and takes place Oct. 13 and 14 this year. It usually happens in July but was pushed back in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon’s not the only place you can get good Prime Day deal, though. Target and Walmart are also running alternative Prime Day sales that are worth browsing to find the best deals.