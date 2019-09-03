Firefighter Rescues Sea Lion As Bystanders On Pier Cheer Him On

This lifesaver had his very own cheering section.

A firefighter working with the Cambria Fire Department in California earned his ovation by freeing a marine mammal in San Simeon on Sunday.

In a video posted on the fire department’s Facebook page on Sunday, Ryan Mort can be seen pulling off the rescue on a paddleboard, finally cutting the fishing line when the entangled critter jumped on board.

Onlookers on the pier shouted their approval. “You just made a friend,” one person can be heard saying in the video.

The fire department referred to the animal as a “seal,” as did several other news outlets.

Once the marine mammal was set free, “the seal swam away,” the fire department said.

USA Today’s For the Win, which identified the marine mammal as a sea lion, noted that it had a hook embedded in its side that was expected to fall out or disintegrate in the salt water.

“Because it was on its side the sea lion should be able to perform fine in foraging and normal activities,” Giancarlo Rulli of The Marine Mammal Center told For The Win.

The Marine Mammal Center, based in Sausalito, had called in the fire department to assist with the situation.