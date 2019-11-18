Firefighters Save Stranded Bride By Giving Her A Ride To Her Wedding

Yahoo Lifestyle Firefighters gave this bride and her bridesmaids a ride to the wedding after their limo was stuck in traffic due to a car accident.

A stranded bride who was attempting to get to her wedding ceremony had a special arrival, complete with flashing lights and a fire engine, thanks to some Los Angeles County firefighters.

Back in March, a two-car accident was blocking both lanes in the street when firefighters from Station 69 noticed a woman in a long wedding dress and her bridesmaid attempting to walk through traffic, holding their dresses up to prevent them from getting dirty. Though it wasn’t supposed to rain, it was a “muddy mess” of a day.

“She said, ‘Yeah we’re getting married and I’m late and my limo is stuck in traffic and I’m trying to get to the wedding!’” a representative for the Los Angeles County Firefighters told Yahoo Lifestyle. “As soon as they cleared it, they threw her in the fire engine, and drove them up to the wedding venue.”

With the bride and her bridesmaid in tow, the fire truck headed northbound on Topanga Boulevard, and turned into the event venue, flashing the engine lights to make her arrival really special.

“It almost looked like she was escorted to the event,” said the rep. “As soon as they got out, they snapped that photo.”

When he was at the station this week, the representative noticed a photo of the bride with her four rescuers hung on the wall, and posted it on his Instagram page. The photo, signed by the bride, was sent to the fire station a few weeks after the wedding.

“[The photo] just says, ‘Thanks for saving our wedding, The Gormans,’” said the firefighter who snapped a photo of the image, adding that they still “have no idea” what the bride’s first name is.

Highlighting the diverse duties of the firefighters is the point of the Instagram account, which shows the crew doing everything from battling blazes to visiting with local schoolchildren.

“That’s sort of the point of the Instagram page,” says the representative who runs it, who asked that his name not be used. “There’s so many cool things we do that never make it out there.”

