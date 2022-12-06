“Wednesday” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

In this latest installment in the “Addams Family” franchise, Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday, daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams (played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán). The new horror comedy premiered on Netflix Nov. 23 and takes the spooky titular heroine to boarding school, where she must solve a murder mystery.

Advertisement

The second most popular show of the moment is “Firefly Lane,” an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel. Starring Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl, the drama depicts the bond between two friends from their teen years into their 40s. The first part of the second season was released on Dec. 2, with part two set to come out in 2023.

Netflix "Firefly Lane" on Netflix.

In third place is the new cooking competition show “Snack vs. Chef,” which debuted on Nov. 30. Twelve chefs compete for a $50,000 prize in a series of challenges that involve recreating iconic snack foods and inventing their own.

And true crime fans are clearly tuning into “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields.” This new addition to the “Crime Scene” docuseries, which explores the unsolved murders of four women in Texas in the ’80s and ’90s, is also trending on the streaming service.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement