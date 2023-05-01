“Firefly Lane” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

An adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s bestselling 2008 novel, the drama series chronicles the ups and downs of two best friends (played by Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl) who’ve known each other since they were teenagers in the ’70s. After Netflix announced in October that Season 2 would be the show’s last, the streaming service released the first half on December 2 and the second on April 27.

Next in the ranking is another Netflix adaptation with a new second season. “Sweet Tooth” is based on a comic book by Jeff Lemire set in a post-apocalyptic world with mysterious breeds of hybrid animal-humans. Almost two years after its critically acclaimed first season premiered, “Sweet Tooth” just returned for Season 2 on April 27 with similarly favorable reviews.

Netflix

Two new political shows from Netflix also made the top-10 list. “The Diplomat” stars Keri Russell as the U.S. ambassador to the U.K. who must juggle international affairs and her personal marriage issues as she adjusts to her new high-profile position. Meanwhile, “The Night Agent” follows an FBI agent ensnared in a dark government conspiracy.

On the unscripted side of things, there’s the buzzy dating show “Love Is Blind” and “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch,” a new workplace reality show that follows experts at an auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

Read on for the full top-10 list

