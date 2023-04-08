ShoppingHome DecortargetSpring

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Short on space? You can still enjoy the warm glow of a flame with help from Target.

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6430809ee4b0b51a6ce0ea1f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftie-dye-tabletop-glass-outdoor-torch-tiki%2F-%2FA-79785885" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tabletop torches" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6430809ee4b0b51a6ce0ea1f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6430809ee4b0b51a6ce0ea1f&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftie-dye-tabletop-glass-outdoor-torch-tiki%2F-%2FA-79785885" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tabletop torches</a> from Tiki, available at Target
Target
Tabletop torches from Tiki, available at Target

Warmer weather means more time outdoors, and one of the easiest ways to get out in nature is by creating an oasis in your own backyard. A simple way to bring some ambiance to your yard is with a firepit.

It doesn’t matter if you’re short on space because Target has so many adorable teeny-tiny firepits for sale. (We’re talking so small if you want to use them for s’mores, you’ll want to stick with mini marshmallows.)

Below, we’ve rounded up the most stylish, functional, and petite firepits to put on the patio table in your backyard.

1
Target
A rectangular tabletop fireplace
This one is a bit bigger than some of the tabletop options, but it has more of an upscale restaurant vibe. If you want to create a space that feels swanky, this might be the fire pit for you. It has black lava rocks for an even more sophisticated feel.
$170 at Target
2
Target
A three-pack of tropical tiki flames
Modern and vibrant, these glass table torches make a colorful and functional accent piece. Use them together spread out on a table or rotate them out if you only have space for one. Don’t forget the fuel that’s sold separately, which is also formulated to keep away pesky mosquitos.
$29.99 at Target
3
Target
A minimal glass tabletop torch
Sleek and simple, this small outdoor torch is elegant in its effortlessness. Guests will love the glow of this centerpiece. The small glass container holds enough fuel to burn for 10 hours, so you don’t have to worry about the party outlasting the flame.
$8.99 at Target
4
Target
A tabletop flame disguised as a succulent
We love this mini fire pit from Tiki because of how innovative the design is. It looks like a succulent in a planter, but surprise! It’s not. Lift off the top to uncover a tabletop torch. The succulent isn’t just for decoration because, at the end of the night, you can put it back on to snuff the flame.
$11.99 at Target
5
Target
A cool tie dye-effect burner
Designed to look like a tie-dye print, the navy pattern on this outdoor table torch brings fun to your table. The color palette will easily work with a variety of styles and decor. If you have a large table to fill, the brand has two other similar tiny fire pits with dark blue designs.
$9.39 at Target
6
Target
A round tabletop firepit
You know how many outdoor tables have a hole in the middle for an umbrella? Since it will be dark out and you won’t need the umbrella, you can fill that spot with this modern fire pit instead. The circular design and contemporary flat black surface really make it feel like a shrunken down fire pit.
$69 at Target
7
Target
A cool, smokeless option
Avant-garde and totally modern, this smokeless tabletop firepit will make a statement in any backyard. The small flame appears to burn on a bed of natural rocks. You don’t have to worry about soot or ash build-up on the glass cylinder from the fire because of the clean burn.
$51.99 at Target
8
Target
A set of two torches with eye-catching prints
Take your outdoor table decor up a notch with this two-pack of tabletop torches. The white canister is elevated with a black geometrical design that can essentially fit any existing color scheme. In addition to these two cute undersized fire pits, you’ll get a snuffer to put them out at the end of the night.
$39.99 at Target
9
Target
A burner with a votive that looks like antique glass
One of the larger options in our roundup, this glass lamp holds 27 ounces of oil for a flame that can last up to 13 hours. We love the blue embossed glass that has vintage charm. Even though it’s larger, it’s still just the right size to put on the patio table in your yard
$11.99 at Target
10
Target
A chic, minimal piece that will help you make tiny s'mores
On the market for a fire pit because you adore s’mores? We get it, they’re delicious, and we’ve found the tabletop option for you. This option from Terra Flame option uses clean burning smoke and was designed with roasting marshmallows in mind. The small burner is easy to use to enjoy your favorite treat year-round.
$49.99 at Target
