Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Warmer weather means more time outdoors, and one of the easiest ways to get out in nature is by creating an oasis in your own backyard. A simple way to bring some ambiance to your yard is with a firepit.
It doesn’t matter if you’re short on space because Target has so many adorable teeny-tiny firepits for sale. (We’re talking so small if you want to use them for s’mores, you’ll want to stick with mini marshmallows.)
Below, we’ve rounded up the most stylish, functional, and petite firepits to put on the patio table in your backyard.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A rectangular tabletop fireplace
2
A three-pack of tropical tiki flames
3
A minimal glass tabletop torch
4
A tabletop flame disguised as a succulent
5
A cool tie dye-effect burner
6
A round tabletop firepit
7
A cool, smokeless option
8
A set of two torches with eye-catching prints
9
A burner with a votive that looks like antique glass
10
A chic, minimal piece that will help you make tiny s'mores