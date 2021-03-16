Fireworks Encased In Ice And Snow Deliver Wild Frozen Explosions

Ever wonder what would happen if you encased fireworks in a block of ice? Or inside a giant snowball? Or even a snowbank?

Wonder no more.

Ukraine-based YouTuber OddlyTube did it for you and filmed the results ― complete with slow-mo replays.

“Do not try this at home or anywhere else!!!” he wrote on his YouTube page.

Check it out above.

If that’s not enough frozen explosions, he also blew up an unsuspecting snowman in an earlier clip: