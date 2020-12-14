First COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin In U.S.

The first people in America began receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, beginning an unprecedented vaccination effort that comes as the death toll from the virus nears 300,000.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse, in Long Island, New York, was the first person in New York to receive the shot.

“It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” she said. Footage of her receiving the shot was livestreamed with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo making remarks.

HISTORY: A critical care nurse becomes the first New Yorker to receive a dose of the coronavirus vaccine. “ I feel hopeful today... healing is coming” pic.twitter.com/fdRhTVeIr7 — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) December 14, 2020

“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after Lindsay received the shot.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Saturday approved the Pfizer vaccine for Americans aged 16 and older as the company began rolling out vaccines from its distribution facility in Michigan. Redfield’s OK came a day after the Food and Drug Administration officially approved the vaccine for emergency use.

An initial round of about 3 million shots will be shipped out, with the first doses earmarked for health care workers and nursing home residents, The Associated Press reported. Trucks were set to deliver the vaccine to 145 distribution centers across the U.S. by Monday, with an additional 425 sites on Tuesday, and 66 remaining sites on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.