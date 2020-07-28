HuffPost Finds

First Day Of School Photo Props For The 2020 School Year

Celebrating routines and milestones might be just as important to your kids as it is to you.

Whether your kids will be remote learning, attending in-person classes or doing a hybrid of the two, there’s still a lot to figure out. The only thing we know for sure is that this school year will bring unprecedented hurdles.

Parents and teachers have a lot on their plates right now, from big concerns like whether school districts will require students and staff to wear masks to lesser worries like what kind of backpack their kiddo will need if they won’t have a locker this year.

This school year will be challenging for students, parents and teachers — but it’s important to remember that this year will end eventually, and it may help to document everything you can. That might include snapping your typical back-to-school photo by the front door, even if your kid is just gearing up for a day of online classes this year. Celebrating these routines and milestones might be just as important to your kids as it is to you.

And, because no back-to-school photo is complete without a first-day prop, we found a few customizable and personalized first-day-of-school photo props that are sure to document just how weird the beginning of the 2020 school year was. From classic first-day-of-school chalkboard signs to T-shirts that commemorate all that Zoom learning, we’ve rounded up a few back-to-school photo props for these strange times.

Take a look:

1
This T-shirt to remind them of distance learning
Etsy
Find this distancing learning T-shirt for $17 on Etsy.
2
A framed first-day-of-school chalkboard sign for photos
Etsy
Find this framed first-day-of-school chalkboard sign for $10 on Etsy.
3
A classic first-day-of-school chalkboard photo prop you can reuse each year
Etsy
Find this classic first-day-of-school chalkboard photo prop for $65 on Etsy.
4
A virtual learning T-shirt
Etsy
Find this virtual learning T-shirt for $18 on Etsy.
5
A felt letter board for the first day of school
Etsy
Find this back-to-school felt letterboard for $8 on Etsy.
6
These distance learning photobooth prop signs
Etsy
Find these distance learning photobooth prop signs for $14 on Etsy.
7
This customized first day of school chalkboard photo prop
Etsy
Find this chalkboard photo prop for $25 on Etsy.
8
This "home school in quarantine" T-shirt
Etsy
Find this quarantine home school T-shirt for $18 on Etsy.
9
A poster to commemorate quarantine learning
Etsy
Find this distance learning sign for $4 on Etsy.
10
A first and last day of school photo prop flag
Etsy
Find these first and last day of school photo prop flags for $5 on Etsy.
11
A "Black-ish"-inspired school tee
Etsy
Find this back-to-school T-shirt for $18 on Etsy.
12
This first day of virtual school personalized print-out
Etsy
Find this first day of "virtual" school print-out for $14 on Etsy.
13
These back-to-school photobooth props
Etsy
Find this back-to-school photobooth props set for $8 on Etsy.
14
A distance learning print-out prop sign
Etsy
Find this first day of distance learning sign for $3 on Etsy.
15
A personalized back-to-school sign
Etsy
Find this printable first day of school sign for $12 on Etsy.
CoronavirusshoppableCOVID-19EducationParents