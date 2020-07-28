HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Whether your kids will be remote learning, attending in-person classes or doing a hybrid of the two, there’s still a lot to figure out. The only thing we know for sure is that this school year will bring unprecedented hurdles.

Parents and teachers have a lot on their plates right now, from big concerns like whether school districts will require students and staff to wear masks to lesser worries like what kind of backpack their kiddo will need if they won’t have a locker this year.

This school year will be challenging for students, parents and teachers — but it’s important to remember that this year will end eventually, and it may help to document everything you can. That might include snapping your typical back-to-school photo by the front door, even if your kid is just gearing up for a day of online classes this year. Celebrating these routines and milestones might be just as important to your kids as it is to you.

And, because no back-to-school photo is complete without a first-day prop, we found a few customizable and personalized first-day-of-school photo props that are sure to document just how weird the beginning of the 2020 school year was. From classic first-day-of-school chalkboard signs to T-shirts that commemorate all that Zoom learning, we’ve rounded up a few back-to-school photo props for these strange times.