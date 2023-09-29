First Defendant In Trump Georgia Election Case Pleads Guilty

LOADING ERROR LOADING

One of the 18 defendants in a Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty on Friday.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges for his role in helping Trump attempt to reverse his 2020 presidential election loss in the state. Hall was charged after he breached a Coffee County election office on Jan. 7, 2021.

Trump and his co-defendants were charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, or RICO, and are accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a now-infamous phone call, Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to “find” him more votes in the state.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump told Raffensperger on the call. “Because we won the state.”

Trump did not win Georgia. The former president’s trial date for the case has not yet been set.

Hall will serve five years of probation as part of his sentencing agreement. His sentence also includes a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.