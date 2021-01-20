23 Photos Show The Evolving Style Choices By First Ladies On Inauguration Days

When there isn’t a global pandemic and threats from domestic terrorists, the presidential inauguration is typically something looked forward to in the United States.

The fresh beginnings of a new administration, or another term for a reelected one, is full of pomp and circumstance in Washington ― as well as all sorts of intriguing fashion choices. Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago offered plenty of head-turning looks (Kellyanne Conway’s cat coat comes to mind).

Over the years, first ladies have donned big hats, beautiful coats and stunning ball gowns to ring in inauguration day. Michelle Obama’s inaugural ball gowns were unforgettable, and Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hat became iconic.

Ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, here’s a look at some first-lady-inauguration-day fashion, dating as far back as 1897. And then stay tuned to see which elements of Jill Biden’s personal style she chooses to put on display for the event.